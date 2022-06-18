Mark Wahlberg’s recipe to show off iron abs at age 50

Mark Wahlberg is one of those actors who is like fine wine, it gets better with age. In his case, having crossed the barrier of 50 instead of demotivating him, has had the opposite effect because he trains intensely as if he were preparing for a role in a future project. This is demonstrated on Instagram, where he does not hesitate to share many of his training videos. He likes the world of fitness so much that he even has a brand of supplements and sports nutrition, Performance Inspired Nutritionfor which he also serves as a model, taking advantage of his popularity and pull on social networks.

Although in general her entire figure is very toned, the ‘little tablet’ she wears is striking, the result not only of hard work in the gym, but also of a balanced diet. And there is nothing more true than the saying that perfect ‘abs’ are ‘cooked’ at home and not in the gym. To find out what his ‘recipe’ has been to achieve it, we have spoken with personal trainer Alejandro Celdrán, who says that the first thing most of his patients want to improve is the core part to be able to show off a defined abdomen.

Magic formulas do not exist

When asked what the keys are, he says that you cannot have a specific table or a ‘magic recipe’ since it depends on each person. But he does dare to say that 80% of training for abs should be indirect. “That is, to be composed of exercises that do not resemble the sit-ups of a lifetime. Some calisthenic movements, exercises such as squats or deadlifts already activate and work the abdominal part enough. We also know that you have to challenge the stability of the abdomen and for this you can load weight on only one side, work with the abdominal wheel, do the pallof press (try to destabilize the abdominal) and also with dynamic plates ».

He also adds that it is essential to lead an active lifestyle and that it could be alternated with the more aerobic part. low intensity cardio to avoid losing muscle mass such as walking, and also resort to HIIT or high-intensity training with exercises that are easier than strength exercises but that allow you to be in motion. “Kettlebell weights, weightless squats, adapted burpees, climbers work very well… In short, something that burns more energy and also helps you tone up.”

Refering to feeding, explains that the key is to be in caloric deficit. “Nor can you say an exact diet, protein should be kept above 1.5 grams per kilo of weight, but if something had to be reduced it would have to be carbohydrates. I would keep healthy fats with fish, eggs, avocados, olive oil, nuts, red fruits, some vegetables… That will help you have all the nutrients and enough energy. He makes a special mention of supplements if he had to choose, advocating caffeine and creatine when looking for extra energy and protein concentrates in the event that all needs cannot be met with food.

In conclusion, emphasizes good rest to get results, whether in the core or any other part of the body. «We should try to sleep a little more, especially the days we train. Even put a little more carbohydrate on training days so that we can do it with intensity. In the end it is very important that we create these progressive overloads and train at our level of intensity. Good stress management is also important.

