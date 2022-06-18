Mark Wahlberg’s flirtation on the beach that his wife did not like at all

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 01/18/2022 3:09 p.m.

We don’t know what gene Hollywood celebrities share to be so well off. Well, we do know (care that requires a very healthy checking account), but the Mark Wahlberg It’s not even half normal. to their 50 years it is much more than wonderful.

flirting without his wife in front

Married to rhea durham since 2009, but together with her for 20 years, he forms with her one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. Four sons prove it. Of course, his love (both are practicing Catholics) doesn’t seem like an obstacle for Mark to strut in front of two women with whom he had a chat. Without Rhea.

No, because Rhea, 43-year-old former model, He watched the whole scene from the shore with a face that denoted seriousness.

Very very funny it did not seem to do him.

Half a century of muscles

Rhea, Mark and their children (of 18, 15, 11 and 3 years) were spending a day at the beach in the Barbados. We could see the actor running, swimming and playing rugby with his kids. How can it not be great!

Anyway, in the physicist the salary goes. This year we will have two of his films. One, next to Tom Holland,

the brand new Spiderman (and boyfriend of Zendaya), based on the video game Uncharted and in which the action and adventures are the order of the day. Hence, you need to keep that great body in shape.

A photo that honors him

Besides the fooling around and the sports, we saw a scene that we particularly liked: Mark was chatting and taking photos with some African-American fans. This would not be particularly important were it not for the fact that the protagonist of boogie nights he starred in hate crimes in his adolescence that made him spend time in prison. Luckily, that stage is behind us.

