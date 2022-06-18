Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo still not sure to stay: there is no shortage of suitors

Cristiano Ronaldo would be considering his options for next season, as he does not feel suited to the aggressive front pressing system that should be implemented by the new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old has shown that he is still capable of contributing at the highest levell 2021-22, scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances and six in seven appearances in Champions League.

With a one-year contract still in place, there would be a price tag to buy the Madeira phenomenon, but there are rumors that there are large companies interested in acquiring its services.

As reported by The Republic, Mourinho it would be probing the possibility of carrying Ronaldo at the Romewith the Italian club hoping that the legendary manager will be able to convince him to return to A league.

Mourinho however, it will have to deal with the nostalgia factor, since it too Sporting CP he came forward, thinking that Ronaldo wants to finish his career where it started, in club dthe Primeira Liga who called home before he was taken by United in 2003.

If the five-time winner of the Golden Ball really decided to close with it Unitedas the Italian newspaper claims, there will undoubtedly be a crowd of suitors willing to bring one of the game’s most desirable superstars.

