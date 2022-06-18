Man makes incredible drawings with his feet

A talented artist has amazed his fans with his extraordinary portraits of celebrities like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, all of whom have been drawn with their feet.

The artist has captivated his fans after sharing a series of foot drawn celebrity portraitsand some commented that he can draw better with the feet than most people with their hands.

René Vignola decided to try a different technique during lockdown and stumbled upon an unusual hidden talent for drawwith the feet, which he refers to as ‘PawDrawings‘.

In a series of riveting videos shared via TikTok, the 21-year-old can be seen deftly gripping a pen between his thumb and second toe, before drawing a variety of famous faces.

Topics have previously included Glastonbury headliner Billie Eilish, rapper Kanye West, as well as actor Will Smith and pop star Ariana Grande.

René, who lives in the city of Puebla, Mexico, said: “I have always been interested in everything related to art. I discovered this new skill in search of getting out of the conventional. I decided to try a new artistic challenge for myself.

“I started with caricature drawings but, with my increasing progress, I decided to up the difficulty level by doing celebrity portraits, and after uploading the videos to TikTok I received great support from the public.”

His portrait of Kanye has proven to be a fan favorite and the video has since clocked up over 4.8 million views.

One person admitted that “the brother can draw better than me with his toes than I can with my hands”, while another said that she had been “inspired” to try it herself.

Many were amazed at his ability to grip the pen so firmly, with a third impressed, commenting, “You have such a good grip.”

Others joked about the fact and commented “like to be told ‘it looks like you did it with the legs'”.

René continued: “I am an empirical artist. I not only make art with my feet, I also use my hands and with them I make drawings, paintings, sculptures and crafts. I am studying international trade, but this does not prevent me from doing this hobby that has been with me for as long as I can remember”.