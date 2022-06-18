Lucy Ellmann: “Men should shut up and let us solve problems” | Babelia

Neurons could only be seen under a microscope. So it was until Lucy Ellmann wrote Ducks, Newburyport (Automatic), a novel of colossal size and ambition that uses literature to delve into the brain circuits of its protagonist, an American housewife whose synapses seem to be on fire. The trivial and the profound, the rational and the unconscious, pass through her head. With lightning speed, one thought gives way to another: the cakes that unsung heroine lovingly bakes, the climate crisis, Meryl Streep’s movies, the laundry pile, the families dying in Syria, her husband, Donald and Melania Trump, the Chartier bistro in Paris, taxes, the argument of Air Force Onethe obsession of millennials for his cell phones, the cancer he managed to overcome, his four children.

His interior monologue is made up of a single sentence spread over 1,200 pages (or eight separate sentences, by some counts). If the size does not matter, it is surprising that more has been said about its extension than its content. It even generated some controversy when it was a finalist for the Booker Prize in 2019 (Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo won). “Long books scare me too. I am an incredibly slow reader ”, relativizes the author, born in Evanston (Illinois) 65 years ago, by videoconference from Edinburgh, where she has lived for two decades. “My previous novels were no more than 200 pages, but this one would not have worked. To do justice to human thought, it had to go on and on, until the reader could immerse himself in the text, swim in it. She wonders if the fact of describing the inner life of a woman had to do with the alarmism that she aroused. “A man has the right to occupy all the space he wants. When a woman does it, he is considered insolent, ”she maintains.

This experimental book, in which the staccato speech of its protagonist alternates with the story of a lioness who has lost her cubs, seems like an anomaly in the landscape of Anglo-Saxon fiction, increasingly standardized to fit the standards of the university creative writing workshops: “It is increasingly difficult to find an author who has not taken one. They put a lot of rules on them. I believe that writing is learned by writing. Writing is a game and you have to be free to play. At this rate, one day novels will be written by computers.”

Ellmann uses an epic scale and a free indirect style that seem indebted to James Joyce (his father, Richard Ellmann, was a biographer and specialist in the Irish author), added to the postmodern taste for lists and pop culture, and also a literary rhythm that seems to drink from minimalism in the music of Philip Glass or Steve Reich. As happens in his compositions, in the book there is a motif that is repeated ad nauseam: the phrase “the fact that”, which precedes each of the outbursts of its protagonist. “There is a connection,” admits the author, who listened to Glass a lot during the writing of the book.

Rather than sign an eloquent soliloquy, like so many contrived testimonies of human thought in recent literature, Ellmann prefers to reflect the perpetual wandering to which any head seems doomed, the neurotic meditation that takes place in downtime, daydreaming in those that coexist lucidity and foolishness. The protagonist of it embodies the average American, middle-aged and from the Midwest, residing in a swing state like Ohio, which is neither red nor blue on the electoral map. “He wanted to write about an archetypal white woman, but he didn’t want to cast a protagonist he hated, a Trump supporter. She’s a character I don’t completely approve of, but she has good drive. He is someone who thinks about the world, but doesn’t know what to do to change it,” she says.

Reading the book, one wonders if it is a literary double of Ellmann, although she warns from the epigraph that this work is only “pure supposition”. “I didn’t want it to be interpreted autobiographically,” she clarifies. Shouldn’t she be seen as someone this 65-year-old Illinois-born author could become if she hadn’t moved to the UK as a child with her family? “Yes, it’s something I envisioned when conceiving the character,” she acknowledges. “The book stems from a nostalgic desire to return to the US that I felt for many years. It is already part of the past: it has become an impossible place to which I never want to return. For what reason? “Because of the violence. It is a place built on violence, which on top of that boasts how decent and respectable it is. I find it unbearable. And I could never afford health insurance.”

His book contains a disapproving look at his country of birth, which he says he no longer feels (“or only linguistically”). The tension between the individual and the community, a classic theme in the American repertoire, stands out in the alienation of its protagonist. “It is a society that has no esteem for the individual, despite what is often said. It is a huge country in which all places look alike and everyone behaves the same”, says Ellmann. If she chose the interior of a home that smells like fresh cookies from the oven (and the worst oppression), it was because he wanted to explore the domestic sphere. “Not enough is written about the home, when that’s where most of us spend most of our time.”

Some of his previous books, unpublished in Spanish, seem to defend a kind of global and somewhat dystopian matriarchy. “No, it is a utopia. Men should shut up and let us solve all the problems”, laughs the author. Does this seem plausible to you in the medium term? “I dont see why not. There are plenty of perfectly nice men out there. They will have already realized how terrible the masculine gender is in general. Everyone knows that men should never have had so much power.”

‘Ducks, Newburyport’. Lucy Ellmann. Translation of Enrique Maldonado. Automatic. 1,272 pages. 36 euros.

