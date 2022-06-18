Love and Thunder crowns Christian Bale’s Gorr as Marvel’s best villain, according to test passes

MADRID, June 18. (CultureLeisure) –

After the magic of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cast a spell over the global box office, It’s the turn of the God of Thunder with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Although fans are looking forward to seeing Chris Hemsworth as the almighty Avenger, as well as Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, there is another character that causes the same expectation: Gorr, the butcher of gods who embodies Christian Bale.

‘Love and Thunder’ has already had its first test tests with audience, which certify that Gorr can become the best Marvel villain. Moreover, this statement has already been shared by both Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

In a video shared by Erik Davis, editor of Fandango, Waititi commented that Gorr is one of “the most sympathetic villains” there has been in the MCU and that, according to test audiences, is “the one with the best grade” compared to other marvelite enemies. “I’d say it’s the nicest villain we’ve ever had. He also has the highest rating of any other nemesis Marvel has ever had,” he notes.

In the comics, Gor’s familythe butcher god, he died horribly, despite his diligence in paying tribute to the gods. After trying to convince his people to reject his deities, he finds the Necrosword and embarks on a crusade to destroy those divinities that failed him.

If ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ intends to keep this backstory for the villain, would be one of the most complex that the House of Ideas has had in the cinema. To this is added the Christian Bale’s acting talent, Oscar winner for best supporting actor for ‘The Fighter’ and nominated for ‘The Great American Swindle’, ‘The Big Short’ and ‘The Vice of Power’.

“[Bale es] exactly what you would want and expect from him. It has nuances, complexities and great depth. He has a kind of quirk that I haven’t seen in any kind of classic villain. The fact that you see yourself empathizing with him or questioning the questions he asks himself, even the ideas he raises, is surprising. It’s not a bad standard.”, declares in the same video Hemsworth.





NEW: In our exclusive interview for #ThorLoveAndThunder, @TaikaWaititi reveals Christian Bale’s Gorr is the most “sympathetic” MCU villain & says Bale also tested the highest of any villain Marvel’s ever had. “He’s really in it,” adds @TessaThompson_xpic.twitter.com/JcuHyQrABb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 13, 2022

“CHRISTIAN BALE GOT VERY INVOLVED WITH HIS CHARACTER”

“On the one hand, you want to support him, but on the other hand, you end up detesting him,” adds Thomspon, the powerful Marvelite Valkyrie, who points out the fine line that exists between the hero and the villain. “Well, it’s also a thing that Stan Lee talked about, right? Which is your trauma, what you’ve been through, what defines you as a superhero or a supervillain, right? Only, in the case of the villain, he is unable to control himself. Pain is the reflection of that evil”, reflected the actress, who also praised the British actor.

“He gets that very well and also left me stunned. took decisions that left us speechless. It was so much fun to watch, as well as watch the dexterity and dedication he has with the role, something that shows him with his body. He was very involved. It’s the way you suppose Christian works, but he also has a great sense of humor“, he detailed.

As far as exclusive Thor villains, Bale’s Cap has the challenge of live up to both Cate Blanchett’s Hela as the most charismatic archenemy and converted into an antihero, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. It will be July 8 when the strength of this villain can be seen who, from what both the actors and the director point out, already aspires to be one of the most interesting of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios.