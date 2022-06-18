Lizzo wears transparent garment on Cardi B’s birthday

Lizzo styled the sassy look with a long ponytail and hair clips.

The dancehall-themed event was held at the LA River Studios.

The interpreter of Juice She posted photos and videos of her dress on her Instagram account that received thousands of likes and comments. Some in favor and others against. The favorable ones applauded her choice and the negative ones questioned her dress because of her weight.

Since the beginning of her career, Lizzo has been an activist for the body positive cause that was born on the Internet and has been adopted as a kind of general philosophy, of positive thinking, of loving yourself, of loving life. This movement tries to give a voice to marginalized bodies, bodies that are rarely, if ever, seen in mainstream media; in advertising, on television, in the world of fashion. It focuses on embracing diversity, rather than striving for a perfect guy as decreed by society. And about self-acceptance.