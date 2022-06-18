Lightyear, a ‘madness’ with Nicolas Cage and all the movie premieres

It opens on Friday, June 17 Lightyear , the new from Pixar and Disney. but also the kitchen brigade a comedy with Nicolas Cage… and much more.

Interview Sam Neill: “Many kids have called me ‘the dinosaur man’ since Jurassic Park”

Sam Neill: “Many kids have called me ‘the dinosaur man’ since Jurassic Park” Analysis Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise, is the blockbuster you’re going to want to see

Movie theaters renew their billboard. On Friday June 17 they arrive Lightyear, the kitchen brigade, The unbearable weight of a huge talent… and much more.

THE KITCHEN BRIGADE (French comedy)

Directed by Louis-Julien Petit (the invisible), this French comedy stars Francois Cluzet (Untouchable) and Audrey Lamy and count as one prestigious chef goes from being able to open her own restaurant to being employed in the coffee maker of a center for immigrant youth. A great change with which to discover that you have a lot to learn as well as teach.

LIGHTYEAR (Disney and Pixar Animation)

buzz lightyear, the inseparable friend of the cowboy Woody in toy story, has its own movie. Disney and Pixar produce this adventure that imagines how was the guardian of space before arriving at the house where toys talk when nobody sees them. An animated film that has everything to be one of the great successes of the summer.

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF A HUGE TALENT (Comedy with Nicolas Cage)

Nicolas Cage It has as many fans as detractors. Aware of this, it is not surprising that the actor of Leaving Las Vegas either Face to Face (Face Off) star in this comedy in which interprets himself in a very parodic tone. The crazy story that this feature film tells imagines that Cage is recruited by the CIA and must live up to his iconic characters in the movies. Noteworthy is the presence of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore… and Paco Len.

WE ARE MADE TO UNDERSTAND EACH OTHER (French comedy)

Is french romantic comedy has stars from the neighboring country like Sandrine Kiberlain, Pascal Elb (who also directs the film) and Valrie Donzelli. Antoine and Claire are two apparently very different people for whom fate has many surprises in store for them. In the case of l when she begins to lose her hearing and, in hers, after the death of her husband.

MORE PREMIERES

Jons Trueba directs YOU HAVE TO COME SEE IT, a drama with Itsaso Arana, Irene Escolar, Francesco Carril and Vito Sanz that talks about the differences between two couples of lifelong friends. On the other hand, Ingrid García Jonsson and Elena Martin participate in WE WILL NOT KILL EACH OTHER WITH GUNSa drama by Mara Ripoll (rain on shoes, Now or never) about a group of thirtysomethings in a day that will be unforgettable for all of them.

Also coming to theaters is the dramatic comedy YIELD MALES, set on the island of Fuerteventura; the argentinian drama STONE NIGHT; the chinese tape MY COUNTRY, MY PARENTS and documentaries COMMONERS Y PICO REJA, THE TRUTH THAT THE EARTH HIDE.