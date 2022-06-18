Leonardo DiCaprio’s courtship, is he in danger because of his girlfriend’s age?

In social networks, users began to make burlesque comments, because the girlfriend of Leonardo Dicapriothe model Camila Morronecelebrated his 25 years, – and you will think, what is wrong with that? -, because the actor has a reputation for only dating young women, so they predict that the romance could end very soon.

On Twitter, a user shared a video with images of the model and the actor, while the background song “The Final Countdown” by Europe plays, to which several tweeters reacted with jokes.

it’s the final countdown pic.twitter.com/qGuYdVIBGx — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 15, 2022

User @spideymang commented, “Camila Morrone turns 25 and the relationship duration count begins,” along with laughing emoticons.

DiCaprio has previously dated actresses like Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bündchen, and they all have the pattern of being 25 or so. With Bündchen he dated for six years.

In the comments of the video there are some like, “”Happy birthday honey!!! It’s time for us to break up”, or Haven’t you known her since you were like 12 years old?

Even another user published a table that he called: “Leonardo dicaprio refuses to go out with a woman his age”, where a “statistic” of his partners is observed.



Via Twitter @MikeMyWerse

Despite the fact that the couple has been teased about the age difference, Morrone defended their relationship in 2019, as he told “The Los Angeles Times that he did not understand the criticism, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have big age differences. I think anyone should be able to date whoever he wants to date,” she said.