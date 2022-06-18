‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20 and Reese Witherspoon celebrates in an emotional way

“Time flies when you are busy using legal jargon in your day to day life. Playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I am so honored to have been able to share her story with all of you.”, wrote the actress in the publication that she has shared on social networks. “Every meme, every graduation cap, musical number, Halloween costume and bend & snap [un truco de seducción que se explica en la película] They have given me so much joy in the last two decades,” he added.

Although the first reviews of A very legal blonde were not good at all, time has crowned the film as a cultural reference to be taken into account and has turned it into one of the feature films that define commercial cinema of the early 2000s. In addition to the aforementioned sisterhood of the protagonist with the rest of the women who appear in the footage, the tape runs smoothly the bechdel test and shows that you don’t have to give up a little frivolity when chasing your dreams (and love).

A very legal blonde prepares the imminent filming of its third part, in which it will address the life of Elle Woods at the gates of 50. Mindy Kalling has written the script and Reese witherspoon will once again be the protagonist of this film in which she also participates as a producer. Luke Wilson and Jennifer Coolidge have confirmed her presence and she will be the very young Jamie Suck, if everything goes according to plan, its director. The film could hit theaters in 2022, although the film has suffered so many delays that it could be delayed once again.

