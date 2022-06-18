leaked an End of an Era card and several new tournaments

While in FIFA 22 we already have Felipe Anderson Shapeshifters in a new SBC the leaks point to the arrival of another End of an Era. @fifa_romania suggests that the Italian central Giorgio Chiellini could receive this type of special version. An information that @FutSheriff seems to support. In addition to the fact that, according to this Twitter account, during the current Ultimate Team event we would have three different tournaments that would allow us to get non-transferable rewards.

One of the online friendlies would be the “Metamorph Cup”, where we should reach twenty-one wins to get all the prizes. While the others would be much more innovative, since we would have a kind of duel between silver and bronze templates. When we played with silver teams, we would face bronze and vice versa. Something unusual in Ultimate Team and, considering the level of some Silver Stars, it may be difficult to win with the bronze players.

There will be 3 Cups available during Shapeshifters, all with untradeable rewards: – Shapeshifters Cup (up to 21W)

– Shapeshifters Bronze Select (Playing with Bronze squads vs Silver squads)

– Shapeshifters Silver Select (Playing with Silver squads vs Bronze squads) Thoughts?👀 – Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 17, 2022

FIFA 22 Leak – Chiellini End of an Era

According to this leak, Chiellini would follow in the footsteps of Lacazette Y Mark Noble. After receiving a FUT Captains months ago, he would now appear as End of an Era. And the truth is that the previous version of him was already quite competitive, he stood out for his defensive stats but he was not out of tune in terms of pace or physicality. So, if he received an acceptable boost in the new card, he could become one of the best center backs in FIFA 22. And he could make a great pairing alongside Koulibaly TOTS in Serie A rosters.

As you can see, his old card already had some pretty good numbers. So if the buff isn’t too low, End of an Era should be a great performer.

Remember that on our Telegram broadcast channel We notify you instantly every time we publish FIFA 22 Ultimate Team posts. Have a good weekend!