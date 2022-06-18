launch and price in Mexico, features, specifications and data sheet

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 arrives in Mexico. The new generation of the famous and legendary wearables from Xiaomi lands in our country just a few weeks after its presentation in China, making Mexico the first country in the international market to receive it.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has an official price in Mexico of 1,499 pesosbut by launch, from June 18 to 28, it will have a special price of 999 pesosnow available in Xiaomi Stores, physical and online, Amazon, Mercado Libre and Linio.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 in Mexico, technical characteristics

Xiaomi Band 7 Dimensions and weight 45.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm 13.5g Screen 1.62-inch color AMOLED Resolution 192 x 490 pixels 2.5D tempered glass Maximum brightness 500 nits Always on display mode sensors Optical heart rate sensor blood oxygen sensor six axis engine Drums 180mAh Up to 14 days of autonomy Magnetic charging, 2 hours to full charge connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Compatible with iOS (10.0 and above) and Android (6.0 and above) Others Water resistance 5 ATM, 50 meters deep heart rate monitoring SpO2 monitoring female health monitoring Monitoring of 116 exercise and training modes stress monitoring MYP polycarbonate body TPU strap Price 1,499 pesos 999 pesos, special launch price

Xiaomi’s most successful wearable

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 6 was very well accepted in Mexico, and that is why the decision was made that our country be the first to receive the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. In this way, the new smart band arrives with improvements in almost all aspects.





The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen24% larger than the previous version, with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, maximum brightness of 500 nits, and launches the mode Always On.

This detail is, together with the all-screen design, the highlight of the panel, since allows users to always have information in view (like a traditional watch), with low power consumption. More than 100 watch faces will be available to customize the screen of the Smart Band 7, from the normal screen to the always-onassures Xiaomi.





As for the functions of Xiaomi Smart Band 7, we find what is already known: sensors for monitoring heart rate, SpO2, PAI, stress, female health, and of course, physical activity. In this aspect, the Smart Band 7 has 110 sport modes and 6 professional sport modes, for a grand total of 116 physical activity measurement modes. It also maintains 5 ATM water resistance up to 50 meters deep.

Other functions such as receiving notifications, remote camera shutter on compatible smartphones, among others, are also available on the Smart Band 7, and it is compatible with iOS and Android.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 was presented in Mexico at the Xiaomi Pop Run race, a 5 km race that is held annually. In this 2022, the Xiaomi Pop Run was a race with a cause, in which 300 Xiaomi Fans helped Xiaomi to donate 300,000 pesos to Funda DB, which helps boys and girls in vulnerable situations.





The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in Mexico in a wide variety of colors: black, orange, olive, pink, ivory and blue, plus special orange and neon green, and blue and camo green versions.