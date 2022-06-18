launch and price in Mexico, features, specifications and data sheet
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 arrives in Mexico. The new generation of the famous and legendary wearables from Xiaomi lands in our country just a few weeks after its presentation in China, making Mexico the first country in the international market to receive it.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has an official price in Mexico of 1,499 pesosbut by launch, from June 18 to 28, it will have a special price of 999 pesosnow available in Xiaomi Stores, physical and online, Amazon, Mercado Libre and Linio.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 in Mexico, technical characteristics
|
Xiaomi Band 7
|
Dimensions and weight
|
45.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm
13.5g
|
Screen
|
1.62-inch color AMOLED
Resolution 192 x 490 pixels
2.5D tempered glass
Maximum brightness 500 nits
Always on display mode
|
sensors
|
Optical heart rate sensor
blood oxygen sensor
six axis engine
|
Drums
|
180mAh
Up to 14 days of autonomy
Magnetic charging, 2 hours to full charge
|
connectivity
|
Bluetooth 5.2
Compatible with iOS (10.0 and above) and Android (6.0 and above)
|
Others
|
Water resistance 5 ATM, 50 meters deep
heart rate monitoring
SpO2 monitoring
female health monitoring
Monitoring of 116 exercise and training modes
stress monitoring
MYP
polycarbonate body
TPU strap
|
Price
|
1,499 pesos
999 pesos, special launch price
Xiaomi’s most successful wearable
According to Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 6 was very well accepted in Mexico, and that is why the decision was made that our country be the first to receive the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. In this way, the new smart band arrives with improvements in almost all aspects.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen24% larger than the previous version, with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, maximum brightness of 500 nits, and launches the mode Always On.
This detail is, together with the all-screen design, the highlight of the panel, since allows users to always have information in view (like a traditional watch), with low power consumption. More than 100 watch faces will be available to customize the screen of the Smart Band 7, from the normal screen to the always-onassures Xiaomi.
As for the functions of Xiaomi Smart Band 7, we find what is already known: sensors for monitoring heart rate, SpO2, PAI, stress, female health, and of course, physical activity. In this aspect, the Smart Band 7 has 110 sport modes and 6 professional sport modes, for a grand total of 116 physical activity measurement modes. It also maintains 5 ATM water resistance up to 50 meters deep.
Other functions such as receiving notifications, remote camera shutter on compatible smartphones, among others, are also available on the Smart Band 7, and it is compatible with iOS and Android.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 was presented in Mexico at the Xiaomi Pop Run race, a 5 km race that is held annually. In this 2022, the Xiaomi Pop Run was a race with a cause, in which 300 Xiaomi Fans helped Xiaomi to donate 300,000 pesos to Funda DB, which helps boys and girls in vulnerable situations.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in Mexico in a wide variety of colors: black, orange, olive, pink, ivory and blue, plus special orange and neon green, and blue and camo green versions.