La 1 will broadcast the film ‘Waiting for the King’, by Tom Hanks, just one day after the return to Spain of Juan Carlos I

This Friday, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I returned to Spain on a public visit. after 655 days of residence in Abu Dhabito participate in the regattas in which the ship of the emeritus, the Bribón, participates.

Just one day later, La 1 has scheduled a German film for prime time (10:00 p.m.) waiting for the kingwhich stars Tom Hanks.

Looking for parallels is already up to each one. The argument of waiting for the king is as follows: Alan Clay (Tom Hanks), is a 54-year-old American businessman which is on the verge of failure due to the banking crisis.





In order to save your company from financial bankruptcy, Clay travels to Saudi Arabia, where he hopes for a life-saving deal..

A new economic metropolis is going to be created in Saudi Arabia and Clay would like to introduce you to Saudi King Abdullah a new hologram technology that could be of great benefit to the burgeoning city. Not only does he have to deal with the sweltering heat in Saudi Arabia, but he also has to be patient before the king shows up for a meeting.

The movie is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Dave Eggers.