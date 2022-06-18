Kylie Jenner: a ‘motomami’ at Kourtney Kardashian’s pre-wedding

Kylie Jenner couldn’t miss her sister’s Italian wedding, kourtney kardashianwith Travis Barker. That is why, like the rest of the clan kardashian jennerthe businesswoman flew to Italy for what will be the third celebration of the love of ‘Kravis’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement last October. From then until now, they have already celebrated two weddings – one In Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards and another in Santa Barbara last weekend. This weekend, in Italy, the couple will say ‘Yes, I do’ again.

As if it were a parade, we have seen the sisters betting on different trends: from the style dark from Kendall Jenner to the transparencies of the bride. However, if there is a style that went unnoticed when it should not be that of Kylie. The businesswoman wore a black minidress Dolce and Gabbana which was accompanied by biker boots –and a matching bag, of course–.

like a good motomami and in the purest style Rosalia, Kylie Jenner endorsed some biker-looking boots but with a heel to celebrate her sister’s wedding. As Nuria Luis said when we saw Bella Hadid with a biker jacket, motorcycle clothing promises to be a trend that can be traced in collections such as Dior, Balmain either Diesel. Also facing the pre fall, since there is no shortage of gloves, jackets and even an allusive matching image. In 2022 the motomami has enough rope for a while.