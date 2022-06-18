Kim Kardashian’s ass is no longer profitable
Prior to kim kardashian, in the early dawn of the millennium, no one envied women with big butts. On the contrary, women with big butts tried to have them smaller, more in proportion to her body. But Kim K completely changed the perception of big butts. Thanks to her, having a big ass became a ‘beauty trend’. As a result, millions of women began to undergo buttock surgery or BBL, (Brazilian Butt Lifting) as it is known throughout the world. Ten years later, the so-called queen of plastic surgery reappears with a body contour where liposuction has erased the fat added to the butt. Since the arrival of Pete David in his life, the businesswoman has been transforming towards a silhouette with fewer curves and has done so without losing popularity.
Kim knows of her power in beauty and plastic surgery and people follow her example. And not just ordinary people, but also other celebrities. Kim is aware of this fact. In one of her interviews, she stated that she feels a «plastic surgery consultant» in the world of celebrities. “People call me all the time, some Hollywood stars have called me for help saying, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re an expert and I’m looking to do x and z. Who would you recommend? And I recommend surgeons to them.”
Kim pioneered the big butt trend by bringing into fashion the so-called BBL surgery that transfers fat from one part of the body and injects it into the thighs, hips and buttocks, this procedure has become the ideal option for those who want accentuate your curves. Despite being one of the deadliest plastic surgeries, the BBL ranked as the fastest growing cosmetic procedure in 2019. And to many pop culture enthusiasts, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, specifically Kim Kardashian, popularized this ‘epidemic. of BBL’. Now, with liposuction of their butts, the Kardashian sisters diminish their exaggerated buttocks and return to a more realistic body standard. Perfectly sculpted bodies with huge buttocks stopped being seen exclusively on our Instagram feeds to become a popular extension of our reality. But things seem to be changing. Is this the end of the BBL era? In recent months, Kim’s followers have taken to TikTok and Twitter to question whether she has taken the BBL off of her. Many fans claim that her body looks significantly less curvy in recent Instagram photos of her. Users like @queenchestbone on TikTok are skeptical, saying the change is too drastic. The ‘influencer’ of beauty and cosmetic surgery Lorry Hill speculated on what Kim might have done to reverse her BBL. “You can have liposuction in the area and remove the fat graft.”
