Kim Kardashian’s ass is no longer profitable

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 06/18/2022 02:40 a.m.

Prior to kim kardashian, in the early dawn of the millennium, no one envied women with big butts. On the contrary, women with big butts tried to have them smaller, more in proportion to her body. But Kim K completely changed the perception of big butts. Thanks to her, having a big ass became a ‘beauty trend’. As a result, millions of women began to undergo buttock surgery or BBL, (Brazilian Butt Lifting) as it is known throughout the world. Ten years later, the so-called queen of plastic surgery reappears with a body contour where liposuction has erased the fat added to the butt. Since the arrival of Pete David in his life, the businesswoman has been transforming towards a silhouette with fewer curves and has done so without losing popularity.

Kim knows of her power in beauty and plastic surgery and people follow her example. And not just ordinary people, but also other celebrities. Kim is aware of this fact. In one of her interviews, she stated that she feels a «plastic surgery consultant» in the world of celebrities. “People call me all the time, some Hollywood stars have called me for help saying, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re an expert and I’m looking to do x and z. Who would you recommend? And I recommend surgeons to them.”

From left to right, Kim Kardashian in 2015 and in 2022 – GTRES

Kim pioneered the big butt trend by bringing into fashion the so-called BBL surgery that transfers fat from one part of the body and injects it into the thighs, hips and buttocks, this procedure has become the ideal option for those who want accentuate your curves. Despite being one of the deadliest plastic surgeries, the BBL ranked as the fastest growing cosmetic procedure in 2019. And to many pop culture enthusiasts, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, specifically Kim Kardashian, popularized this ‘epidemic. of BBL’. Now, with liposuction of their butts, the Kardashian sisters diminish their exaggerated buttocks and return to a more realistic body standard. Perfectly sculpted bodies with huge buttocks stopped being seen exclusively on our Instagram feeds to become a popular extension of our reality. But things seem to be changing. Is this the end of the BBL era? In recent months, Kim’s followers have taken to TikTok and Twitter to question whether she has taken the BBL off of her. Many fans claim that her body looks significantly less curvy in recent Instagram photos of her. Users like @queenchestbone on TikTok are skeptical, saying the change is too drastic. The ‘influencer’ of beauty and cosmetic surgery Lorry Hill speculated on what Kim might have done to reverse her BBL. “You can have liposuction in the area and remove the fat graft.”

Kim chases the body of the ‘it girls’ Kim’s new body marks a return to her “pre-BBL era” of the early 2000s. Thinking of the “it girls” of this era, slim white women like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie emerge. Since these beauty standards thrive on exclusivity, body ideals tend to change when these trends become attainable. With the popularity of BBLs and their accessibility, the cult of the “curvy” body is on the wane. Kim’s BBL reversal may be another way to separate herself from the masses, now that she’s about to launch a beauty line at insane prices. Following in Kim’s footsteps, her sister Khloe would have gotten rid of her BBL as well. The inaugural first episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ which debuted on E! in 2007, it begins with an irreverent domestic scene. Kim Kardashian, the leading lady, rummages through the fridge as her family teases her about the size of her butt. “I think she has a little bit of junk in her trunk,” says Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch. Khloé Kardashian chimes in from the kitchen table: “Kim has always had a butt.” Thus began her reality show, with the family’s fixation on Kim’s butt foreshadowing the now pervasive public obsession with her body, and on that particular feature. This outsized fascination was perhaps best embodied in her controversial 2014 Paper magazine cover, photographed by Jean-Paul Goude, where her bare bottom is flanked by the phrase “Break the Internet, Kim Kardashian.” On social media and in numerous op-eds, the cover drew comparisons to Saartjie Baartman, the 19th-century South African woman known as the “Hottentot Venus.” In this problematic comparison There is a 2018 study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons where the data is chilling: buttock augmentation procedures had increased by 256% since 2000. All her sisters have followed her example, especially her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. But all eras eventually come to an end, and the BBL’s retirement is being aided in no small part by TikTokers celebrating the fall from grace of voluptuous butts, more so when Kim and Khloe come up with a dramatic reduction of their famous butts. History of the BBL The “BBL effect” is one of the biggest TikTok trends because plastic surgery itself has roots in the racist and classist ideology of eugenics, the belief that the “genetic quality” of the human race can be improved by discouraging or preventing that those considered inferior reproduce. Dr. Renato Kehl, who founded the Eugenia Society of São Paulo in Brazil in 1918, approved plastic surgery to facilitate “the extinction of the black and jungle races.” Historically, beautification went hand in hand with the appreciation of whiteness as the most desirable aesthetic. BBLs seemed to flip the script, with typically non-white phenotypes like big butts being celebrated. However, that celebration of curves was predominantly on the bodies of wealthy white women. As a result, the BBL has become a racialized capital generating asset. BBL surgery is also known to be very dangerous. Screenings are supposed to be done before surgery to check for risk factors like being overweight, blood clotting disorders, or any cardiovascular problems. During the procedure, patients risk fat, which has been removed from other areas of the body, being injected into one of the deep blood vessels connected to the heart or lungs, resulting in cardiopulmonary collapse, which can cause infection, stroke, or even death. Surgeon Samuel Lin told Harper’s Bazaar: “The mortality rate from BBL is estimated to be as high as 1 in 3,000; this is greater than any other cosmetic surgery. We still don’t know if it really is the end. We still don’t have enough data.” Extreme plastic surgery is inherently a gesture of economic power for celebrities and their enlarged buttocks became the perfect display of their excess. But it seems that, as conversations about cultural appropriation and privilege grow, their financial asset loses its capital value and ceases to be useful. Whether or not Kim actually invested her BBL, it hasn’t stopped pop culture enthusiasts from theorizing what made her move away from her iconic silhouette. While it may be down to Kim’s personal preference, it could also be a symptom of the ever-evolving standard of beauty.

