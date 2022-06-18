Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson vacation in Tahiti

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending their first summer together as a couple. And obviously they are doing it in a big way. The lovebirds are enjoying a few days of idyllic and romantic vacation in a tropical paradise, Haiti. As if this were not enough reason for envy, the businesswoman has shared some images of the getaway, and right now we want we need to travel there.

In the photos, the businesswoman and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian look very happy. In addition to enjoying the company of her boyfriend (with whom, according to Khloé Kardashian, she is very much in love), Kim went ‘paddle surfing’ in the crystal clear waters of the tropical island. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson poses showing off his tattooed torso, in which there are the occasional tattoo dedicated to Kim’s children, according to many fans.

The post also includes a photo of Kim and Pete gazing romantically at each other, a gesture that couldn’t be more adorable. Anyway, here we leave you the Instagram carousel that the founder of SKIMS has shared.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After learning that Pete had dyed his hair blonde to match Kim Kardashian, we were in no doubt about how well their relationship was going. However, we checked it out again just a few days ago, when photos of the comedian out walking with Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s youngest son, surfaced. It is clear that they are the couple of the moment. Let’s see what else they surprise us with soon.

