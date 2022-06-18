Khloé Kardashian lashes out at Tristan Thompson upon learning that he cheated on her again | Famous
During the season finale of ‘The Kardashians’, the moment in which the founder of Good American learned the truth about the new infidelity of her then partner was finally shown.
Speaking on camera for the show, which was recorded after the event, Khloe said she found Thompson’s cheating humiliating, mainly because she didn’t find out about it from him.
“I find out what Tristan is doing [junto] with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to. But if you do, aren’t you even going to give me a damn warning before the rest of the world? It is an additional slap. It is humiliating. I’m ashamed,” said the socialite.
True’s mother, the only daughter she had with the basketball player, recalled the happy moments she spent with her and finally described them as “a lie.”
“I don’t really feel in my own body, like these things are just happening and I’m just going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you become a bit immune to them, which is really sad,” she said. .
Khloé Kardashian lashed out at Tristan Thompson
At another point in the chapter, Khloé Kardashian delved into whether Tristan Thompson’s infidelity hurt her more or the fact that her future with him faded.
“I’m not sure there is one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. This is all an act of betrayal. It’s all a lie. It’s all manipulation, it’s a hoax,” she said.
The businesswoman and reality TV star also opened up when she admitted that she knew the basketball player would never tell her about his infidelity or her future child with Nichols.
“Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not and that shows a lot of his character. The whole thing is despicable,” she said.
“There is nothing that can be said or done that makes me feel better. All the work, the energy, the conversations. All those bricks that we were laying for the foundation, all for a tornado to pass and end up in ruins,” Khloé sentenced.
Khloé Kardashian argued with Tristan Thompson
The episode also shows the moment, days after finding out about the infidelity, in which Khloé speaks with her sister Kim and tells her about the confrontation she had with Tristan about the situation.
“I called him up and said, ‘What do you have to say?’ And it was more yelling from me. But, he talked, he tried to make his case, I mean, it’s… There’s not much to talk about, in my opinion. This is a joke, it’s disgusting, “says the socialite.
During their meeting, Kim stated that if Thompson really intended to change for his family, he should have kept his “penis in his pants.”
“Totally. I’d wear a condom, get a vasectomy. Or don’t fuck…random people you meet in other states. It’s not quantum physics,” Khloe added on the subject.
Despite everything, Khloé Kardashian said she was “grateful for the clarity” and confident that she would get over Tristan Thompson’s new infidelity, as she did before.