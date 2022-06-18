Key vitamins and phytonutrients in reducing the risk of cancer, emphasizes Lcda. Rodriguez

The nutritionist explained the main nutritional components associated with the increase and decrease in the development of cancer.

Lcda. Kaithlyn Rodríguez, nutritionist, dietician of the College of Nutritionists and Dieticians of Puerto Rico. Photo: archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Medical nutritional therapy helps reduce the side effects that can be caused by treatments for canceras indicated by the Kaithlyn Rodríguez, nutritionist, dietitian, in dialogue with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

In turn, he stated that the support of the dietician is necessary to optimize the nutritional status of patients, “find options for foods that are tolerated, ways in which they can be provided, and create a plan of feeding personalized, based on the tastes, preferences, lifestyle and symptoms of the patient are a key part of the treatment of cancer”.

He also added that there are components or nutrients that are associated with increased or decreased risks of developing cancer. One of them are the antioxidantsWhat are they “chemical compounds that block the activity of other compounds known as free radicals”, the latter can damage cells and trigger the development of cancer. Therefore, it is recommended to include in the nutrition, antioxidants such as vitamin A, C and E, which are found mostly in tea, fruits and vegetables.

Also highlighted the importance of phytonutrientschemical compounds found in foods of plant origin, its properties have a positive influence on health, since they have functions antioxidants.

“When we talk about Vitamin D helps the body use calcium and phosphorousspecifically for the bones and teeth, and they are obtained through exposure of the skin to sunlight, vitamin supplements and foods such as salmon, sardines and eggs” expressed the nutritionist.

In turn, he indicated that several epidemiological studies have associated high concentrations of vitamin D in the blood with lower risks of cancer, specifically colorectal cancer.

On the other hand, there are also foods that contribute to the growth of malignant cells, such as excess consumption of artificial sweeteners, including saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose and cyclamate.

“Nitrates and nitrites are chemical compounds that are used as preservatives in foods highly processed products such as sausages and smoked meats,” he explained. Nitrites can be converted to nitrosamines which are carcinogenic organic compounds, in addition to a consumption of foods high in saturated fats and of animal originwhich can also contribute to cancergenerating inflammatory effects.

Therefore, he emphasized that feeding healthy is not aimed at curing or treating the disease, but it can help preventively during the treatment and recovery process of patients.

Similarly, the proper nutrition helps improve side effects of treatment, which are anorexia-cachexia; constipation; nausea; vomiting; neutropenia; diarrhea; anemias; dehydration; malabsorption among others. “Usually side effects will depend on the treatment the patient is receiving,” she said.

Although the causes of the development of any type of cancer cannot be determined exactly there are risk factors that can predispose some people to present itsome of them are: sunlight, chronic inflammation, genetic factors, environmental substances and lifestyle.

Finally, he stressed that with a healthy weight, feeding balanced and continuous physical activity, you can prevent the development of this disease.

See the full program here.