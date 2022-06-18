Kendall Jenner’s routines to maintain balanced mental health

In recent months, Kendall Jenner has had a very busy schedule. She has appeared on various catwalks of different Fashion Weeks internationally, has promoted her tequila brand, presented a makeup collection for her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand, was the protagonist of a ‘viral meme’ about her curious way of cutting cucumbers and was one of the guests of honor at the most mediatic wedding of the year, that of her sister Kourtney Kardashian with the musician Travis Barker in Italy.

Because of this, the young model decided to take time away from social networks to find some peace in her life, managing to control the anxiety she has suffered for several years. This would be the main reason why the model’s networks were hardly updated in a month and why she has not appeared at any important event in recent days.





For this reason, the model decided to explain what her routines are to maintain good mental health to stay serene and balanced at times when tension and stress take over her.. Through a publication on her Instagram account, where she has 241 million followers, the model commented on the following: “I have had some downtime these days and sometimes it is difficult for me to relax,” said the model, while taking advantage of a morning sunny on the terrace of his mansion. Kylie Jenner’s sister sat on a towel by the pool wearing a green triangle bikini that she paired with a floral print maxi hat. In a short video, the model demonstrates one of her relaxation therapies using Tibetan singing bowls, a technique called ‘gong therapy’ that helps her relax and calm her mind.

In the same publication, the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan explained in detail part of the routine that she follows when she needs to improve her mental health and emotional stability.. “There are some things that help me be more present and quiet my mind, including: exercising, taking a walk in nature, spending time with my animals, meditating with sound bowls, writing in a journal and organizing,” he said, adding that it also helps to “go outside, try a new hobby, hug someone you love and keep a smile on your face.”

This would not be the first time that Kendall Jenner has moved away from the networks and from the media focus to bet on her peace of mind and her mental health by moving away from the digital environment. The famous model is part of the celebrities who have admitted to suffering from some type of mental disorder or illness such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and OCD, among them we can name Selena Gómez, Bella Hadid, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, among many others. In the case of Kendall Jenner, the model suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and panic attacks. “I know I have a privileged life, but my brain is not always happy,” she admitted when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety.