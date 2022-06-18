Keanu Reeves, the first actor to offer virtual sex to his fans

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 12/16/2021 3:50 p.m.

Save



Keanu Reeves, 57, he has been an idol for many and many since he became famous, so it is not surprising more than one fan simulated or imagined having sex with the superstar and not only in their heads, but also in video games. And it is currently there are many video games that allow you to simulate such action, one of them is ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

Comparison of your NCP with the actor himself – Lagencia-Crush

The game has become very popular for offering players the chance to have sex with multiple NPCs (non-player character) from Night City. To the surprise of many, Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves’ character in the game, is one of the most wanted when it comes to actions in the game, more specifically actions that involve sex.

Keanu Reeves promoting his movie or his new business idea about cybersex?

During an interview, when the subject was discussed, the star of the saga ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ He was quite receptive with the possibility that the game gives you. The actor was even happy when he found out that fans love being able to have sex with their character in the virtual world of the game.

While it is true that Keanu said that he did not play video games, he seemed quite disappointed when the interviewer told him that CD Projekt Red canceled the modification which allowed player avatars to have sex with their NCP. Here is the full interview!

For its part, Carrie-Anne Mosswho stars alongside the actor in the new fourth installment ‘Matrix Resurrections’made it clear that he didn’t like the idea very much. “No, thanks”, the actress laughed.

Reeves, unlike her, showed his enthusiasm with the subject. “Think about how much money there is in the (world) of porn”, commented the actor. “You wouldn’t even have to be there, people could have digital sex with your digital avatar”he explained, adding that one could even “do everything”.

This is Keanu Reeves’s NCP – Lagencia-Crush

After the long talk that the star gave on the subject, where it was clear that the actor loves that today he continues to cause a sensation among his fans, He also commented on the possibility of opening his own OnlyFans account. Can you imagine finding Keanu himself on the platform? He wouldn’t be so far-fetched since celebrities like Bella Thorne they already have.

See them

comments