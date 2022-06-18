Keanu Reeves reappears with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant on the red carpet and the world improves a little

Keanu Reeves seems more in love than ever. Or so it seems, judging by the last public appearance (unusual for this discreet couple) of the 57-year-old actor holding hands with his partner, the 49-year-old painter Alexandra Grant, on the red carpet. Specifically at the 2022 MOCA Gala, held at the Geffen Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

This annual appointment touches them very closely. Art, in fact, is the reason for living for Alexandra Grant, but also for her partner. The two are longtime friends and have collaborated on two books written by him and illustrated by her. Their first red carpet appearance together took place in 2019, also in Los Angeles.

Both prefer to keep a low profile, something in line with the reserved character of the leading actor in Matrixand have reportedly been dating long before their public debut (rumored since 2011) and have founded the publishing house X Artists BooksBut they don’t like to be the center of attention. On the contrary, The artist has hinted that she is dismayed by the enormous invasion of her privacy that she has had to face since the courtship was made public. In the few interviews she has given, the artist has deftly dodged questions about a possible marriage. The same has been done by her partner, who in an interview on the TV show drew Barrymore He spoke about the importance of fighting for love and exposing yourself when you care about something or someone.

That is why the actor shows his face but still has no intention of exposing his personal life in the pink press. Keanu Reeves has developed a marked survival instinct, chastened by the interference in his personal life that took place in the past. As if that were not enough, the actor and philanthropist has suffered several tragic episodes in his life, first by losing his best friend river phoenix little more than a teenager and in 2001, when his partner Jennifer Syme, eight months pregnant, died in a traffic accident.

Today, the actor is known for his great sensitivity and generosity, although his melancholic aura seems to have dissipated since dating Alexandra Grant.

From a professional point of view, Keanu Reeves is immersed in another golden period: after John Wick 4 and 5 and Matrix Resurrectionsthe actor will lend his voice to Batman in DC League of Super Pets, the cartoon film that will hit Spanish cinemas on July 29. Among his upcoming projects, the feature film based on BRZRKRthe comic created by him, as well as his presence in the series The Devil in the White Citybased on the homonymous novel and produced by Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

