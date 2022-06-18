Katy Perry Joins Just Eat Just’s New Creative Platform

Eat Takeaway reveals the latest from the “Somebody Said” creative platform and 360° campaign starring the international singer, bringing to life a playful pop performance with some of the food delivery ‘favourites’

Just Eat introduces its new “Someone Said” brand creative campaign, which celebrates the moment of joy felt when ordering food, and reflects the platform’s enthusiasm for spreading happiness and satisfying all kinds of cravings for its users.

The new platform is a revamped version of a campaign that originally featured Snoop Dogg and previously launched in the UK, Australia and Canada. There, the slogan “Did Somebody Say” has already earned a place in everyday language and has won several marketing awards. Now, this formula is being introduced in all the markets where Just Eat Takeaway, the parent company of Just Eat, operates.

Just Eat launches a new television spot starring global pop star, Katy Perry, which recreates, in true singer-songwriter style, the joy of ordering food at home.

Created by McCann London, the spot features a Just Eat delivery man arriving at Katy’s home, a giant, fantastical dollhouse. As the delivery man delivers her order, we enter Katy’s world, complete with elaborate costumes, piano-playing puppets, and a wide range of foods. The song’s lyrics showcase the wide variety of cuisines and dishes available on Just Eat, reflecting the increased demand for delivery at non-typical times such as breakfast, lunch and weekdays.

In addition to the spot, the brand’s platform will have a renewed visual identity, a new tone and will be activated through a media strategy aimed at winning screens, hearts and streets in Spain.

Icíar Luengo, head of marketing for Just Eat in Spain, comments: “The creative platform “Someone Has Said” connects us with the emotional part of our consumers, positioning Just Eat as a response to all possible moments of consumption and creating love for the brand in a highly competitive sector.” And he adds that “Katy Perry, so beloved in Spain, has a very playful nature that fits perfectly with ours. We believe that she is the perfect partnership to continue building the connection between Just Eat and the joy of receiving food at home.”

Directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, who previously created the videos for Perry’s global hits Swish Swish and Firework, the spot has an authentic and playful Katy Perry vibe, reflecting a vibrant and extravagant party of style. Music and lyrics have been co-created by Katy Perry, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team behind the original Did Somebody Say vs. Snoop Dogg.

The campaign was written and art directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin and shot in Los Angeles with production company Radical Media, with photography by Vijat.

Says Katy Perry: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com has been a really fun and natural experience. Also, most of my albums and periods have had a very food and food background, from strawberries to candy mint and now the mushrooms. Ordering food for me is a regular thing on a Saturday night, so it’s been fun to channel that into a video that’s a combination of things I love: bright and pop colors, wild outfits and puns about food, sung over a catchy tune”.

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors at McCann London, explain: “Just Eat Takeaway.com has always understood that food delivery is about more than just food, it’s about bringing joy. We are delighted to bring their platform ‘Someone has said” to more markets and bring joy, thanks to the special ingredients that only Katy Perry can bring”.

The new one global campaign with a 30”, 20” and 10” spot will appear in television, digital, outdoor, social networks and radio.

See technical sheet ‘Someone said’