Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her Beauty Routine And What She Really Thinks About Growing Old In Hollywood

dye your hair at home

“When I was younger I would lighten a few strands of hair in front of me with a toothbrush. In the end they broke, they turned orange and everything was horrible, and I always wondered why I couldn’t get it to stay like in the box. The good thing about Preference de L’Oréal [el tono que usa Winslet es el 9.1] is that it is very difficult for you to make a mistake because the color works very well. During last year’s lockdown I dyed my hair by myself twice, and just a little above because my natural hair is brown. If I get too much root I have a very left appearance. It went very well and it is easy to follow the instructions.”

“My son and his friends love to constantly change their hair color, so a lot of times when he’s with them, he’s like, ‘Mom, can we dye Jake’s hair purple?’ I am the worst and I tell them to call their mothers to ask for permission. How did I become the mother who dyes you in her house in cool colors? But, anyway, that’s how we are, and in part it’s because I have a daughter who is always experimenting with hair color and sometimes buys dyes that don’t suit her, so my son takes the ones she doesn’t want. You burst out laughing.”

The best beauty tricks she’s learned on film sets

“Learn not to touch your face the day you shoot. Especially when you play a character like Rose or the one she did in Revolutionary Road, for instance. Or Marianne Dashwood from Sense and Sensibility. They are characters of wearing perfect skin and they are faces with a lot of makeup. In the case of titanicaIt was a very made-up look actually. If you rub and touch your face, everything moves and that means you have to wear even more makeup and spend more time fixing it. For the skin it is not good at all and it can be very frustrating that someone has to come every so often to retouch it. with Mary of Mare of Easttown the thing was different, because I hardly wore makeup, I touched my face all the time!”.

make mare in Mare of Easttown

“Oh God, I loved it! Mare doesn’t spend any time on herself; She doesn’t look in the mirror or dye her hair. It is as is. But there is something very beautiful and very heroic in that, because it validates how most of us live, right? We don’t have time for all that [para pasarnos horas arreglándonos]. Life throws you a curve ball and you don’t want to waste your time on trivial things. In a way, Mare gives us scope for those people who we don’t think have to worry so much about those things.

Would I go back to the redhead, like Rose from titanica?

“I am getting older and now I am more into maintaining the health of my hair; because when you wear an extreme color, you don’t get yours back unless you let it grow and it takes a century. Or you can let the color fade, but you look like some kind of horrible cross between a cat and a dog! If that I miss that one a bit redhead stage, because your personality changes a bit when you stand out more and wear another color. When I made ammonite with Saoirse Ronan, she told me: ‘I’m not going to go blonde, but I would like a red or something like that’. And I remember thinking: ‘Oh yes, do it, because you’re 25 years old. At that age it doesn’t matter. When you get older and your hormones change and collagen production drops, it affects your hair. I would love to be able to dye my hair more often and do crazy things to myself.”

Your bedside training

“I love my peloton bike. We’ve had it for two years and I love it. Sometimes I fall asleep thinking about what circuit I am going to do tomorrow and I am looking forward to it. He is a bit crazy, but he makes you sweat a lot and the chats are great, the instructors are great. when i recorded Mare of Easttown, became my way to decompress the day, to let go of everything. Sometimes I got on the bike and started to sweat and cry and even scream with my heart beating at the top”.

Would you play any character again?

“It would be amazing to be able to go back and do that Clementine from Forget about me!. Not that she feels the need to go back and reinterpret the character as it was in the movie, but it would be great to see what has happened to her over the years. I imagine, for example, that her hair would have turned a little gray and maybe she would have dyed it purple. She is fatter and happier and she doesn’t criticize herself as much anymore.”

Your makeup essentials

“I can’t live without Elnett’s hairspray because I’ve been using it for most of my adult life. It’s as if he told me, let’s see, they let us continue using hairspray, right? I have stopped eating meat, I hardly eat dairy, I say I can still use Elnett and still feel as respectful as possible! When I want to hide redness on the skin, I use Sensual Skin Enhancer by Kevyn Aucoin. It’s quite dense, but I dab my finger in specific areas and that’s it. And, of course, a good lipstick. I love the Color Riche ones from L’Oréal. They are not very expensive and the range of colors is very wide. I like the look to be juicy and fresh, the trick is to use as few good products as possible and not to layer too much.”