Kate Winslet, neither old nor fat: stands up to Hollywood and prohibits wrinkles and love handles from being retouched

In the recurrent fight between David (movie stars) and Goliath (Hollywood) you always have to have an ace up your sleeve so that the victory belongs to the weakest participant. Yes, in the golden age of cinema Olivia de Havilland was the first in be unleashed from draconian contracts studies, it is currently Kate Winslet (45) who has rebelled against the stereotyped canons of beauty of an industry populated by btox, silicone, hyaluronic acid and surgeries that churn out new versions of the Barbie doll.

Before reaching cinematic climax as Rose DeWitt, Leonardo DiCaprio’s (Jack Dawson) love in titanica (1997), the interpreter was already the subject of criticism about her body. Pools were made to see what diet he would follow, what his real weight was, what size he wore… He was the perfect target for ‘body shaming’ (shaming someone for their body) in a business where perfection has to be achieved. be an attainable myth. Bring Detective Mare Sheehan to life in the HBO series ‘Mare of Easttown’ has caused Winslet to cry out to heaven for natural beauty.

In an interview with New York Timesthe winner of an Oscar for The reader (2008) and with a total of seven statuette nominations refused to have the promotional poster retouched: “I know how many wrinkles my eyes have, please put them back” and prevented the director from digitally modifying her body because in a bed scene you can see the michelines of the gut. Kate Winslet advocates natural beauty and a voluptuous body. Like her colleague Olivia de Havilland, the Englishwoman has enough influence in the dream factory to be able to choose how you transmit your own image.

Loving each other inside and out, regardless of what the mirror reflects and contradicts prejudices, is the secret to continue evolving in film and television. It is because of that L’Oral Paris you just named her worldwide spokesperson to convey the idea that women have to believe in themselves. “Confidence in oneself is power. Never doubt yourself because we are all worth it,” is the forceful message that the (imperfect) star who has married three times to date: with the assistant director Jim Threapleton (1998-2001) with whom he had his daughter Mia Honey (20); director Sam Mendes (2003-2010), from whose relationship their son Joe Alfie (17) was born and in 2012 with Edward Abel Smith – nephew of billionaire Richard Branson with whom she has had her last child, Bear Blaze (7). The whole family lives in a sumptuous 17th-century mansion in West Sussex, one of the best-known counties in England, where the journalist is a neighbor. Piers Morgan, who recently resigned from ITV over his comments on Meghan Markle.