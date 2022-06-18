Kate Winslet: her no to photoshop started before Mare of Easttown



The actress of ‘Mare of Easttown’ advocates beauty without filters, in a movement that is joined by other actresses such as Shannen Doherty



But his revolution comes from afar: in 2015 he already contracted with L’Oreal to stop retouching it



Now, her image is revalued and the cosmetics brand has named her an international ambassador

His gesture has caused a “feminist earthquake” on the net, a kind of #MeToo against digital retouching to which other actresses such as Shannen Doherty. “Let’s do away with the perception that magazines and Hollywood want us to come in with. I want to see women like me. To women like us“, has written on Instagram the actress of Feeling of living fighting breast cancer.

Kate Winslet contractually prohibited being retouched in ads

Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’HBO

Nevertheless, the crusade against Photoshop of the protagonist of titanica Almost six years ago, in October 2015Kate Winslet already gone news for saying “enough” to the retouching in their advertising photos.:

Kate Winslet in a Lancome campaignThe real

So, in addition to publicly, he did it legally, asking L’oréal by contract not to retouch her ads for the Lancôme brand, of which she was an ambassador, so that she could be shown as she is. “I can only speak for myself and do what I think is important to me. I hope other people can follow suit because I think we have a responsibility to younger generations of women”, He then told E! magazine. On-line, renouncing the dazzling image free of imperfections with which it appeared until then:

Kate Winslet, in an old Lancome campaignThe real

“I think that young women look at magazines and see women who have succeeded in their professional careers, and therefore they want to look like them. I would love to tell that generation the truth about who I am because they deserve to have strong leaders. We are all responsible for educating women with character, and those things are important to me, ”Kate Winslet defended.

The actress, who I was 40 years old at the time and I was already the mother of three children., was not the only one who advocated photographic naturalness years ago. The Spanish Inma Cuesta or Zendaya (euphoria) also did similar claims.

I’d rather they say ‘she looks older’ than ‘she looks retouched’

Nor was it the first time that Kate Winslet expressed her rejection of the distortion of reality in your ads. already in 2009in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, the actress said that she had asked that Adobe not be used on her face. “Aging is not a bad thing. […] I prefer that they say ‘it seems older’ than to say ‘it seems retouched’”, sentenced on that occasion.

Her image on the rise: L’Oréal appoints her international ambassador

Kate Winslet’s activism against the “unreal woman” has revalued as an advertising image. Brands are increasingly looking models with message with which their potential buyers can feel identifiedas evidenced by the recent signings by the IMG agency of the poet Amanda Gorman, or the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff.

We do not know if he had something to do with his applauded public gesture last week, but the truth is that a few days ago L’Oreal Paristhe brand that appeals to “because you’re worth it”, and the same brand that years ago accepted Kate Winslet’s clause, announced the signing of the Oscar-winning actress by The Reader What new international ambassador of your brandjoining other starss of Hollywood activists and committed as Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren or Viola Davis.

Associated with the Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades, L’oreal could present the first campaign with Kate Winslet during the contest that will take place in July. for now, The actress is already “warming up” on her Instagram with posts like this: