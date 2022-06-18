Joseph Breton. The psychopath who wanted to be Jack Nicholson

The Roles of Operation Blaze

The hunt for the man who killed and burned his two children in Córdoba

His friends and colleagues from Córdoba They called him El Cebollo. But he has a higher level intelligence, an IQ of 121. In the fall of 2011, before drugging and killing his two sons, José Bretón, Being a soldier in Bosnia, he had two obsessions: punish his wife Ruth for separating from him and actor Jack Nicholson. The writings that the police recovered in his house reflect his state of mind before committing the crimes, on October 8, 2011 and try to fool everyone by pretending that someone had kidnapped their children in the Cruz Conde park.

“I have many hobbies, scrupulous, it bothers me that I cough, that (the children) suck the snot, listen to eat… Would it be good to let go of the things that remind me of her?… I’m a bad person & rdquor;, wrote the former Breton soldier in his most intimate papers. As in one of his idol’s movies, As Good As It Gets, Bretón’s mania had made life unbearable for his wife and his two children, Ruth and José, who were six and two years old. That bittersweet comedy ended in pink. A woman (played by Helen Hunt) redeemed Nicholson’s character and they both began a new life.

But in another drawer in the bedroom Breton kept a copy of The Shining, Stephen King’s horror novel whose film also starred Nicholson. It is about a father who works as a security guard at a boarding school and begins a spiral of violence against his wife and his son. And it ends very badly. The policemen who found the horror novel and the papers de Bretón, even with the missing children, decided to name the case Operation Blaze.

“What chance do I have? How much can you ask me? I don’t know what he thinks, if he’s waiting for the master’s degree, the darling, the renewal or he doesn’t know what he wants. She says that she is not with anyone”.

Obsessed that his wife has a lover, something totally false, Bretón also shows his calculating side. He thinks and writes about the pension that he will have to pay his children, about who will get the flat where the family lived & mldr; “If I file a complaint, it is like declaring war. Women’s pension. As long as I don’t work I have to pay him, accumulates for when you have. Custody for me. Demand now? See the kids already? Digital recorder. You have no right. Full custody mother. alternate weekends. freedom to see Orthodontics, glasses, support classes. my car Trousseau. Expenses 70/30. Inventory. Block account. RUTH DOESN’T EXIST”.

Inspector Felipe Nieto, from the Central UDEV of the National Police, analyzes the writings and the draft of the last letter with which Bretón tried to convince his wife to return to him. “You and the children are my family and I don’t want to give up on you… Let’s give them an ideal life, to be able to walk, take them to school, travel, take them to the doctor. Do I produce so much repellency? Telling you I love you in the morning, flowers, details of all kinds, how beautiful! I have failed to lose you, I am a soul in pain, without you I am nothing. Let me come back on Sunday, don’t make me chain myself asking for an opportunity, let me stay one day, poison me and throw me in the river, at least I’ll die happy. I think I can give you peace & rdquor;.

Long before all that, researchers discovered that the letter that Ruth Ortiz finally read before her husband killed the children hid, read today, a message, almost a premonition of what Bretón, who was already buying and storing gasoline, would end up doing at the stake of his Las Quemadillas farm, where he threw his children. “What is it that separates us? Do I produce so much repellency? Don’t tell me that after so much time together we don’t have a little ember left to hope. I’ll take care of reviving it, I have eternity to do it & rdquor ;.

Sentenced to 40 years in prison, Breton always maintained his innocence. In prison he carried out threats of suicide attempts and a hunger strike during which he gained weight. The reason was that they wouldn’t let him read the Ace and the Mark. The investigators were convinced that one day he would finally tell the truth, only to hurt his ex-wife again. He has done it, as revealed by the newspaper El Mundo, in the Herrera de la Mancha prison (Ciudad Real), during several talks with psychologists and other media assassins such as Miguel Carcaño, convicted of the crime of the young Marta del Castillo, and Sergio Morate, who killed his ex-girlfriend Marina and her friend Laura in Cuenca before fleeing to Romania.