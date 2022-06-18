Johnny Depp fans go crazy with the actor’s lawyer

The trial between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, held a few weeks ago, has awakened unusual media interest around the world, with minute-by-minute accounts of what was happening in court.

Fans of Johnny Depp were finally able to celebrate that the jury agreed with the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanand with it they have exalted what until now was an unknown lawyer: Camille Vasquez.

Depp’s lawyer (born in San Francisco in 1984, the daughter of a Colombian and a Cuban), who did not hesitate to warmly embrace her client after learning of the verdict, He has become another celebrity.

T-shirt dedicated to Camille Vasquez. Etsy

Camille Vasquez, in a candle as if she were a saint. Etsy

In fact, after the trial it was rumored that she and Depp they could have started a relationship beyond the professional, something that Vasquez flatly denied. But this has not made his popularity decline.

As collected by the portal specialized in celebrities TMZ.comDepp fans are proposing that Vasquez enter politics with a plan: to become the first female president of the United States.

For this they have launched merchandise with the motto Camille Vasquez for presidentwith caps and printed t-shirts. They have even launched some candles, similar to the religious ones, which instead of a Virgin show the lawyer.