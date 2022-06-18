Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the reason why the actress was not believed in the trial | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEK

One of the most talked about cases in recent weeks has been the trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for an act of alleged defamation in which the Aquaman actress would have incurred. But a court agreed with the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, although many wonder why Heard was not believed?

The final verdict was announced on June 2 where he was the winner Johnny Deppwhile the actress will have to pay him 15 million dollars when found guilty by the jury that was in charge of the case.

It should be noted that Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppboth United States Celebs, they met in 2012 and after three years they would get married; however, a year later each would take a different course leaving behind the love they felt.

Amber Heard was found guilty of the crime of defamation and has been forced to pay compensation to Johnny Depp (Photo: AFP)

Years passed and their differences would not end, because the actor -according to Sensacine- sued the actress for having written an opinion text, which was published in Washington Post in 2018, where he recounted his experience as a victim of violence. Sensacine also indicates that although heard he never said the name of the actor, Depp he maintained that the reference was clear.

For this reason, they both saw each other’s faces in court and after all the established process it was determined that Depp I was right.

WHY WASN’T AMBER HEARD BELIEVED?

Before hearing the verdict, many people thought that they would agree with Amber Heard; however, while reading the document the opposite would happen.

In that sense, one of the people who made up the jury expressed, anonymously, why the actress was not believed. Her version was given by her during an interview with Good Morning America.

“It didn’t seem that believable to me. It seemed like he could flip the switch on her emotions. She was answering a question and she was crying and two seconds later she turned cold. It didn’t seem natural.”expressed as reported by Sensacine.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: AFP)

Another detail that this person highlighted is that the jury did not like very much that the actress looked directly at them, because that made them uncomfortable.

“The crying, the facial expressions he had, staring at the jury, we were all very uncomfortable (…) Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” he said according to Milenio.

This person also answered how was the behavior of Johnny Depp. “He seemed a little more real answering questions. Her emotional state was very stable”, he emphasized.

THE PHOTOS FEATURED BY AMBER HEARD

The theme of the photos presented by the actress also had a comment from this member of the jury. In that sense, he pointed out that they doubted the authenticity of the images, especially because of what the actress’s defense said when she stated that she “she never goes out without makeup”.

“However, he is going to file the restraining order without makeup. And it just so happens that her publicist is with her. Those things add up and start to be hard to believe.”he emphasized.