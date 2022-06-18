Joe Biden and Ariana Grande smash the ‘likes’ records in 2021



The singer and the president of the United States have pulverized the records of ‘likes’ this year



The first tweet of the US president is also the third with the most ‘likes’ in the history of the social network



A sequence of photos of the artist’s wedding exceeded 26.6 million hearts

The 2021 has left enough material on social networks to recover today the most outstanding publications of the year what concerns to volume of likes. And in that sense there have been no greater influencers that Joe Biden and Ariana Grandewhich have been crowned with the unofficial honor of publishing the content on social networks with the greatest reach.

And it is that the president of the United States and the American singer have sharedor the most loved contents of the year that ends today

Because on January 20, days after the riots on Capitol Hill and after a very eventful presidential election, Joe Biden’s first message on Twitter after the inauguration was a simple “It’s a new day for America”, which exceeded 4 million likesmaking him the most loved of the year and the third with more likes.

The K-pop group bts takes the honor of having starred the most shared tweet in 2021 (1.1 million retweets).

In Instagramthe publication with the most likes has been the singer Ariana Grande. And specifically, a sequence of photos of her wedding with Dalton Gómezwhich has pulverized the “likes” records of 2021 with more than 26.6 million hearts.