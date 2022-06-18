Jennifer Lopez reveals: “When I was a little girl my mother beat me to death”

In the documentary Halftimeavailable now on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez, 52, talks about the ups and downs of his career but also his more fragile and private side. That includes the once stormy relationship with his mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez. Immigrant from Puerto Rico, the seventy-six year old raised Jennifer and her two sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx together with her husband David, from whom she divorced when her daughters were already grown up: “She did what it took to survive and that made her strong, but also tough. She beat us to death»Says Jennifer in the documentary. Even Ms. Guadalupe, featured in the film, admits she was a pretty tough mom: “Jennifer made me suffer most of all “, tells. “We collided a lot. I was not a perfect mother, far from it, but I can say that I have always had only their interests at heart ».

J.Lo already as a young girl dreamed of a future in the world of entertainment and thought above all of dance lessons, Guadalupe instead wanted him to concentrate on books. This is why the two quarreled constantly: “I always demanded that my daughters receive an education, because I didn’t want them to depend on men,” explained the lady. «My mother», added the pop star, «she kept repeating to me: if you want to live in this house, you have to study. One night, after yet another discussion, I left home ». At the time, the future planetary star was 18 years old. In the documentary J.Lo describes the mother as a “complicated person”. But today their relationships have definitely improved. The two women are so related that last year they performed together, holding hands, on the stage of the Global Citizen Vax Live.

Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe on stage at the Global Citizen Vax Live in May 2021 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

According to the American press, then, Mrs. Rodriguez is delighted with the daughter’s reunion, 17 years after the farewell, with Ben Affleck: «Guadalupe loves Ben and he’s really happy he’s back in Jennifer’s life, ”a source told People. “In the past, Ben and his mother-in-law were very close. When he finished the story with Jennifer, Guadalupe was very upset. Now that they are back together he is enthusiastic ».

