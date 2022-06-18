Jennifer Lopez: “My mother beat us to death. Then one night we had a fight and I left.” Her story in Halftime on Netflix

There is a dark side in the life of Jennifer Lopez and it is she herself who tells it for the first time in Halftime, the Netflix documentary in which the Puerto Rican pop star and actress retraces the key steps of her career, from complicated beginnings to global success, and opens some very secret drawers of her private life. In particular, those that concern the complicated relationship made of ups and downs with Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez, the mother of the diva and her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie. And there is also a shocking revelation that is making its fans argue.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS BUMPED BY MOTHER – But is that the unmentionable secret, the one that JLo had only hinted at up to now and never told all the way through? Now we discover that it is about the difficult childhood and the beatings taken by the mother. “My mother did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong. But she also made it tough. He beat us to death»Confesses the pop star unexpectedly. Her harsh words, confirmed by Guadalupe herself, who is now 76 years old and separated from her husband David since her daughters grew up.

THE CONFESSION OF THE MOTHER – And it is the mother herself to confirm in Halftimand the words of Jennifer Lopez, explaining that she had always had very high expectations of her daughters, for whom she had left Puerto Rico with the aim of emigrating to New York and offering them a better future: so they arrived in Castle Hill, a neighborhood of New York with a high concentration of immigrants and with another crime rate but despite the difficulties (including economic), already at the age of 5 Lopez was attending singing and dancing lessons. She explains her mother: “I didn’t do it just to criticize and that’s it. It was just to show them that they could do better“. It’s still: “I know I am far from being the perfect mother. The only thing I can say is that everything I’ve done, I’ve done with only their best interests at heart. “

THAT TIME J.LO LEFT HOME – It is with Jennifer that the woman confesses to having had the most conflicting relationships: «She is the one that made me go through the most difficult moments, to be honest. We collided a lot, ”she admits. So much so that at a certain point the two argue furiously and JLo, after the umpteenth against, at the age of 18 gives up everything and leaves home. “My mother is a super complicated woman and she carries a huge amount of luggage. She wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man. My mother always said: “If you want to live in this house, you will have to study”. And so one evening we had a fight and I left. ‘