Jennifer Lopez has the jacket you need if you go on vacation up north

Jennifer Lopez not only does she not seem to be invulnerable over the years (although in this sense there is no secret formula: the actress and singer follows a draconian routine of exercise and facial and body care in order to preserve her eternal youth), but also , according to his latest public sighting, also seems to be immune to the heat wave that is being felt throughout the northern hemisphere these days.

the protagonist of Wall Street Scammers she has gone to visit her fiancé Ben Affleck to the set of his next movie. This project, by the way, will deal with the history of the firm Nike and the actor will be in charge of starring and directing it and it is being shot these weeks in Los Angeles. Together with Affleck, they are part of the cast of this production of Amazon Studios your close friend Matt Damon and the laureates Viola Davis and Jason Bateman.

X17online.com / Cordon Press

For this meeting, the actress and singer from the Bronx has embroidered a look of romantic inspiration declined in neutral tones whose central garment is a long dress of white chiffon with die-cut embroidery and a frill that wraps around the neck bardot of the firm LoveShack Fancy.

He has combined it with esparto sole wedges and an envelope point’s jacket light on cream three-quarter length and matching knotted belt. We know that thinking about a jacket is the last thing on your mind right now, but if you plan a getaway to the north, make room in your suitcase. You won’t regret it, word of Jennifer Lopez.