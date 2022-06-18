Jennifer Lawrence will play Sue Mengers, Hollywood’s first ‘super agent’, in her next film

The employment relationship between Jennifer Lawrence and the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino it has become one, to say the least, unexpected and surprising. The Hollywood star and the filmmaker are immersed in the preparation of their first joint feature film, mob-girlthe film adaptation of the novel by Theresa Carpenter of the same title that tells the true story of a mother from the Lower East Side of New York who becomes an informant for the FBI about the movements of the mafia in the city. Once finished, the couple will coincide again in another story that is also real, the one that will tell the story of one of the first super agents from Hollywood, Sue Mengers.

Sue Mengers and Jack Nicholson in 1977 Getty Images

Born in 1932 in Hamburg, Germany, Mengers was one of the most important people in the mecca of cinema from the 1960s until 1990, when she announced her retirement. Her story is one of those that are always liked in Hollywood, that of a self-made woman who managed to break through despite not being able to boast of having had an extremely simple life. Her Jewish parents moved to New York when she was just a girl, before World War II, and after her father’s suicide she grew up with her mother in a house in the Bronx. After several years as a secretary in different talent agencies, it was in 1963 when she had the opportunity to become an agent.after an offer from an old colleague.