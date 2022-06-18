Jennifer Lawrence reappears and recognizes the two traumas that have marked her

At the height of her career, Jennifer Lawrence decided to take a break from the world of cinema and away from the spotlight that persecuted her for being one of the stars of the moment. Now, the Oscar-winning actress returns to the screen with Don’t look upwhere he shares a poster with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence’s life has changed. Married to gallery owner Cooke Maroney and pregnant with her first child, the actress enjoys worldly pleasures like going to the supermarket with her husband. She tells it in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fairoccupying the cover of the latest issue of the publication.

“I had no life. So I decided that I should go for one, ”she confesses in the pages of the report. The scrutiny to which the interpreter has been subjected intensified in 2014 when intimate nude photos of Lawrence were leaked after someone hacked into her iCloud account.

“Anyone can see my naked body without my consent at any time of the day,” laments the actress in the interview in Vanity Fair. “My trauma will exist forever,” she reveals about the impact that experience caused her.

For this reason, among many others, you want to protect your baby’s privacy as much as possible. Lawrence has always kept discretion to the maximum in his personal life.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images for Netflix With Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay in a performance of ‘Don’t Look Up’

As if that storm wasn’t traumatic enough, Lawrence faced another dramatic life-changing circumstance in the summer of 2017: a plane crash. The actress was traveling from her home state of Kentucky to New York when one of the plane’s engines stopped working and they were forced to make a single-engine emergency landing in Buffalo, ahead of their destination, while firefighters and ambulances waited for the plane. on the track

“The only thing left on the seat was my skeleton,” Lawrence confessed to the publication about the feelings and fear he experienced then. “We were all going to die. I started leaving little mental voice messages to the family, you know, ‘I’ve had a wonderful life, I’m sorry,’” the interpreter recalls.

the protagonist of The good side of things He also admits that he felt “guilty”, especially because he was traveling with his dog. “Here’s this little thing that didn’t ask to be a part of any of this,” he recounts in the report.

When Lawrence saw the ambulances and firefighters on the tarmac, he admits that he began to pray “to some kind of God”. “I thought, oh my god, maybe we’ll survive this? I will be a victim of burns, it will be painful but maybe we will survive”, recalls the actress.

