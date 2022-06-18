Jennifer Lawrence, pregnant with her first child with gallery owner Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence (31), winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 for her role in The Good Side of Things, is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney (3. 4). The representative of the artist has confirmed the news after the rumors that populated social networks for days.

Lawrence and Maroney, Art Gallery Director, Gladstone Gallery, they met in early 2018 through her best friend, Laura Simpson. In October 2019, they were married at Rhode Island’s luxurious Belcourt Castle. (United States) in a ceremony with more than 150 guests, full of famous faces such as Adele Y Amy Schumer.









When they met, the actress had just separated from the director Darren Aronofsky, with whom he worked on the horror movie Mother. With Maroney she began an intense courtship that ended in a wedding and, now, in the future arrival of a baby that fills the couple with hope.









Jennifer and Cooke have managed to take care of their relationship despite the distance and their busy professional schedules. While he is well known in New York and attends most of the high-end art openings in the city, she continues to make it big in the movies, where he is one of the world’s biggest stars.