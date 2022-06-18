Jennifer Lawrence has already become the mother of her first child with gallery owner Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence you are in luck. At 31, the actress has welcomed her first child with the American gallery owner Cooke Maroney (37), with whom she has been married since 2019 and maintains a discreet relationship, away from the spotlight.

The portal TMZ reveals the birth of the creature. They assure that the creature was born in Los Angeles, although neither the sex nor the date of birth has transpired.









Lawrence and Maroney, art gallery director Gladstone Gallery, met in early 2018 through her best friend, Laura Simpson. In October 2019, they were married at the luxurious Belcourt Castle in Rhode Island (United States) in a ceremony with more than 150 guests, full of famous faces such as Adele and Amy Schumer.

When they met, the actress had just parted ways with director Darren Aronosfsky, with whom she worked on the horror movie Mother. With Maroney began an intense courtship that ended in a wedding and, now, in the future arrival of a baby that fills the couple with hope.

Jennifer and Cooke have managed to take care of their relationship despite the distance and their busy professional schedules. While he is well known in New York and attends most of the high-end art openings in the city, she continues to make it big in the movies, where he is one of the world’s biggest stars. In September, her representative confirmed her pregnancy after the information that came to light and in December she showed off her potbelly on her big night with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio.