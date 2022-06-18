Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in the Apple TV series

Reese witherspoon will be producing the series along with Garner

Julia Roberts has dropped out of the Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’. Jennifer Garner will take on the lead role in the drama based on Laura Dave’s novel.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ star has had to leave the new project, which the streamer landed as a direct order in December 2020, due to scheduling conflicts.

Garner (‘Alias,’ ‘Love, Simon’) will also executive produce the show, which hails from Hello Sunshine, which is owned by the actress. Reese witherspoon and Disney’s 20th Television. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ will follow a woman (now played by Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she searches for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

the novel of Laura Dave was published in May and rose to number one on the New York Times bestseller list for fiction. The book is being adapted for Apple and she serves as creator, with her husband Josh Singer (“Spotlight,” “The Post”) serving as co-creator.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ is the second Apple TV+ series for Garner, who also executive produces ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ alongside her former Alias ​​boss, JJ Abrams, ben stephenson Y Amy Silverstein, who wrote the memoir on which it is based. Dave, Singer and Garner will executive produce ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ alongside Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

