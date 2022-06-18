Jennifer Aniston wears a Courteney Cox dress 20 years after the series ‘Friends’… which she ‘stole’!

ANDTime doesn’t pass in vain but it doesn’t forget either. Y Jennifer Aniston possibly he did not realize that a photo with her hairdresser upload to social networks I was going to raise all the dust… for a dress used in the same ‘Friends’ series!

Chris McMillanfriend and hairdresser of the actress, public this image on the social network that soon caught the attention of the experts of the series because of the dress of the same, which It was the one worn by his partner Courteney Cox in the episode of season 8 entitled ‘The one when Rachel is late’.

In fact, the actress has published the detail in her account and, when fans have asked what the protagonists of ‘Friends’ took from the series, she already offered the unequivocal clue. “I took a dress that Monica wore. I went into his locker room and took it out., and I still have it and use it to this day. It still looks good on me,” the actress commented in an interview with People a while back.

Friends: ten seasons and 235 episodes

Running for ten seasons and 235 episodes on NBC from 1994 to 2004, Aniston and Cox starred in the series alongside Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, personal friends of die-hard fans who sing ‘Smelly Cat,’ play ‘, have a cup of Central Perk and systematically ignore our list of 10 series like ‘Friends’ so you can stop watching it on loop.