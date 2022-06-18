Jennifer Aniston reveals that two of the protagonists of ‘Friends’ were about to be fired

Jennifer Aniston He’s been starring in some of our favorite TV moments since the ’90s. Whoever it was Rachel Green in friends recently premiered the successful second season of The Morning Show and soon we will be able to see it again in criminals at sea 2. Now, the American has given an interview to TheHollywood Reporter, where she has shown why she has been one of the great actresses of the moment for decades.

Beyond her confessions about the pressures exerted by motherhood and romantic relationships, Aniston has also surprised with a story about what could be the end of two of the actors of friends due to the renegotiation of their salaries with Warner Bros..

His conflicts with Warner

“One of the studio’s threats was: ‘we don’t need all six of you, we can do the series with just four of you.’ That made us think: ‘can you get rid of Rachel or Joey or someone else?’ Later we realized it and we thought about it: ‘you can’t, wake up'”, affirms the actress for the medium.

All the actors agreed to receive the same salary and for the final seasons of the series they were already some of the highest paid actors in the Hollywood industry, charging up to a million dollars per episode. An astronomical figure that rose to 2.5 million for the participation of each one in the recent meeting.

A very tough reunion

In addition to this anecdote, the actress has once again recalled how hard the reunion with her companions in the series was. “I think we were so naive to go in and think how much fun it was going to be. They were putting the sets together exactly as they were and you get there and it’s like, ‘I hadn’t thought about what happened the last time I was here.’ caught me by surprise […]. Of course, you have cameras everywhere and I’m emotionally unavailable, so I had to go out at certain times.”

A very difficult return to the past for some of the protagonists of the sitcom, who faced some memories, both good and bad, on a journey through time. Despite everything, we love to see that Aniston is in one of the best moments of his career at 52 years old.

