Jennifer Aniston confesses what she expects from a man and why she is convinced that her next boyfriend will not be famous

Today, Jennifer Aniston is in full promotion of the second season of The Morning Show and her first beauty line, LolaVie. Hence, she does not stop giving interviews and attending programs. But of course, in these cases, some questions will be according to what she is trying to advertise and others will be more aimed at getting to know the actress better. And if there’s one thing that has always interested you about Jennifer Aniston outside of her work, that’s your love life.





It is well known that the interpreter of friends, 52 years old, She has been single for a long time. But because of how he pronounced himself in an interview he has granted with the magazine People She is more than open to finding love again after two marriages, with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, which with their respective breakups have always ended with her on the cover of the American social chronicle as the great victim of both breakups.

And in its entirety it has not been like that, but just in case there is a detail that can be solved for your next partner, if it comes: who does not belong to the world of Hollywood, someone anonymous and that is totally outside the entertainment industry.

In fact, when journalist Kay Adams asked him if he thinks that relationship could work, he said: “Absolutely, of course I think it could work, that’s exactly what I’m waiting for. It does not have to be someone who belongs to this world. It would be nice if it wasn’t. I believe that relationships between public and non-public figures can work. I mean, it has happened. That would be good for me.”

However, due to the long shoots, the trips, the lifestyle, the chaotic calendars or the rhythms of work, many celebrities they think someone inside will understand them better than someone outside, but for Aniston happiness would come in another way.

“I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and as simple as living a nice life and having fun with him. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be set in stone in legal documents,” He has commented about passing, if it were the case, by the altar, something that does not fit into his plans.

Nor, in case someone is already downloading them, using applications to flirt, because she prefers the traditional method: “I’m going to stick to the normal ways of dating someone. Ask you out. That’s how I would prefer it.”