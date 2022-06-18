Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway series trailer

Apple TV + has published the teaser today ‘WeCrashed‘, the up-and-coming new miniseries based on the hit Wondery podcast, ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork‘, of Lee Eisenberg Y Drew Crevellowhich will star Jared Leto Y Anne Hathaway beside Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera Y OT Fagbenle.

Since she became known with ‘Princess by surprise’, Hathaway has not stopped. After putting the public in his pocket facing meryl streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, the actress has established herself as a fundamental value of North American cinema, a position that led her to present an edition of the Oscars and, a few years later, to collect the statuette for her hard work in ‘The Miserables‘ for Best Supporting Actress.

For his part, Leto has also managed to manage to be part of the collective imagination and, after small roles in important titles such as ‘The thin red line‘ (Terrence Malick, 1998), ‘Interrupted innocence‘ (James Mangold, 1999), ‘Fight club‘ (David Fincher, 1999) and ‘American Psycho‘ (Mary Harron, 2000), managed to gain minutes in future projects thanks to his work in ‘Requiem for a Dream‘ (Darren Aronofsky, 2000). Adding to all this the academic recognition received in the form of a statuette for ‘Dallas Buyers Club‘ (Jean-Marc Vallée, 2013) made us think that the actor was infallible, but then his Joker of ‘suicide squad‘ (David Yesterday, 2016). You don’t always win.

‘WeCrashed‘ will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on March 18, 2022, followed by a new episode every Friday until completing its eight-episode run on April 22.

The series, which is based on real events, has as its epicenter a love story within WeWork, the company that went from being a modern co-working to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. But as everything that goes up goes down with the same speed, in less than a year its value plummeted. What really happened?

‘WeCrashed‘ is the brainchild of Eisenberg, responsible for such hits as ‘Little America‘ Y ‘good boys‘, and Crevello, creator of ‘The Long Dark‘. Both also act as co-writers, executive producers and showrunners of the title. In addition, it has the address of John Requa Y Glenn Ficarra (‘This is Us’, ‘Crazy Stupid Love’). Requa and Ficarra are in turn executive producers alongside Charlie Gogolak, Anne Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Jared Leto and Emma Ludbrook are executive producers through their Paradox production company, and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart are executive producers for Wondery.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

peter kramerManzana

Ricardo Rosado

Son of Spielberg, acolyte of Lynch and lookalike of Shinji Ikari.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io