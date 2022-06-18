Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway premiere series and are confirmed as the artistic couple of the year

The critic affirms that the couple that they form Jared Leto Y Anne Hathaway is the best of the series WeCrashedtitle that will be released in AppleTV and that tells the true story of the rise and fall of the two young entrepreneurs who founded WeWork. The topic of companies with meteoric success created by young people with charisma, as in the case of Uber, is the latest trending topic and this new title confirms it. As also confirmed by the excellent couple they make Jared Leto Y Anne Hathaway, not only on the small screen but also on the red carpet. Thus we have been able to verify it in the presentation of WeCrashed which was held yesterday in Los Angeles and for which Jared Leto he dressed in his head brand, gucci.

OConnor / AFF-USA.com/ gtres

He wore a tuxedo suit with beaded appliqués, wide lapels and flared trousers in a clear reference to the silhouettes of the 70s. He combined it with a white shirt and several unbuttoned buttons and, as always, stood out for the choice of his accessories: black tulle gloves with crystals and red heeled ankle boots. Beside him, a dazzling Anne Hathaway I bet on a sky blue dress.