Jack Nicholson fans are absolutely devastated









Twitter burns with the news, or rather… with the rumours. Some North American media assure that Jack Nicholson, who has turned 84, has senile dementia and that he will not be able to act again. His fans are devastated and wait for the actor's agency to shed light on this matter and confirm or deny the rumor, which already looks like news.













Jack Nicholson and his son Raymond at an NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers GTRES gtres

Radar magazine claims to have a reliable source and says that the actor he is in his Beverly Hills mansion cared for by his children and that the neighbors who have seen him the few times he has left the house have noticed that he is physically fine but that “his mind has gone”. They all say that it makes them sad to see how a brilliant man, a movie star, fades away. The mental health problems started years ago. In 2013 the press was already echoing his memory failures and the difficulties that the actor had in memorizing his roles, which kept him away from the cinema. The last time he was seen in public was in November 2020, when he attended a basketball game. Nicholson is a die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. His son Raymond, who has the same hobby, was next to him.











Jack Nicholson in his Joker suit in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. RTVE.ES

Nicholson has five children. He was married to actress Sandra Knight for four years, with whom he had a daughter, Jennifer. He later cultivated his fame as a womanizer and ladies’ man and the press aired romances with actresses such as Anjelica Huston, Rachel Ward, Michelle Phillips, Candice Bergen, Janice Dickinson, Joni Mitchell and Lara Flynn Boyle. He eventually married actress Rebecca Broussard and had two children, Lorraine and Raymond. Lorraine is a film director and actress, just like Honey Hollman, daughter of Jack and Winnie Hollman. Then there is Caleb Goddard and it is the result of the brief relationship that the actor had in 1970 with Susan Anspach. Caleb looks a lot like his father.









Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’ Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’