Jack Nicholson fans are absolutely devastated
Twitter burns with the news, or rather… with the rumours. Some North American media assure that Jack Nicholson, who has turned 84, has senile dementia and that he will not be able to act again. His fans are devastated and wait for the actor’s agency to shed light on this matter and confirm or deny the rumor, which already looks like news. In this social network, headlines as sensational as Jack Nicholson lives his last sad days locked up in his mansion! o The Hollywood icon has dementia and the end of it is very final traffic for this Hollywood great!
Radar magazine claims to have a reliable source and says that the actor he is in his Beverly Hills mansion cared for by his children and that the neighbors who have seen him the few times he has left the house have noticed that he is physically fine but that “his mind has gone”. They all say that it makes them sad to see how a brilliant man, a movie star, fades away. The mental health problems started years ago. In 2013 the press was already echoing his memory failures and the difficulties that the actor had in memorizing his roles, which kept him away from the cinema. The last time he was seen in public was in November 2020, when he attended a basketball game. Nicholson is a die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. His son Raymond, who has the same hobby, was next to him.
Nicholson has five children. He was married to actress Sandra Knight for four years, with whom he had a daughter, Jennifer. He later cultivated his fame as a womanizer and ladies’ man and the press aired romances with actresses such as Anjelica Huston, Rachel Ward, Michelle Phillips, Candice Bergen, Janice Dickinson, Joni Mitchell and Lara Flynn Boyle. He eventually married actress Rebecca Broussard and had two children, Lorraine and Raymond. Lorraine is a film director and actress, just like Honey Hollman, daughter of Jack and Winnie Hollman. Then there is Caleb Goddard and it is the result of the brief relationship that the actor had in 1970 with Susan Anspach. Caleb looks a lot like his father.
a movie great
The last time he worked was in the movie How to know if it is love?, written and directed by James L. Brooks, and shared the spotlight with stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson. It premiered in 2010 and since then has not returned to work. We remember him for always playing the “eternal stranger” and he has triumphed with comic and romantic characters, but also playing a psychopath, disturbed or villain. He has shot more than 60 films and he is impeccable in all of them.
Jack Nicholson He is the actor with the most Oscar nominations and He has won the gold statuette three times for best actor and best supporting actor. He ruled Hollywood in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s and is considered one of the biggest movie stars. swept away Chinatown in 1974 and won his first Oscar for Best Actor in 1975 playing Randle Patrick McMurphy in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus. Almost a decade later, in 1983, he again won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the American dramatic comedy The Force of Love. And the last time he won an Oscar was in ’98 for the movie Better… Impossible and his wonderful portrayal of a maniacal writer.