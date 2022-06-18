It’s a fake video that has gone viral.

Making parodies, even of serious topics, can be a good way to relativize issues or reduce the stress on them but the problem comes when these parodies end up passing for true events.

This is what has happened with a viral video in which the actor Jason Momoa appears declaring in the trial that they maintain one against the other Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In the images, which are a montage of various videos of the trial and a Jason Momoa videoconference from a long time ago, you can see how the actor of Aquamanwhose name has come out in court, messes with Heard.

Momoa and Heard coincided in the filming of Aquamanin whose second part the actress had a very small role, as she alleges, because of the bad publicity that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, made of her. On the contrary, the defense of the latter alleges that the reduction of her character was due to the fact that she had little chemistry with Momoa and even that they did not get along.

In any case, in the false video Momoa is seen making fun of the actress’s lawyer or accusing her, for example, to defecate in the sea in the middle of the filming set.

In other later videos, also false, Momoa shows photos of Amber Heard as if she had a deformed face or he makes romantic advances to Depp’s lawyer, Camille.