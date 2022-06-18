“It was like going to hell”

Megan Fox and her boyfriendMachine Gun Kelly, traveled to Costa Rica to experiment with the medicinal drink. The excursion does not relate it in an appetizing way, as he commented in Jimmy Kimmel Live!given that he swallowed from an “infusion” until his body wanted to throw up everything.

The hallucinogenic drink, which is part of the traditional amazonian medicinehelps treat posttraumatic stressdepression and addictions.

“You are there with unknown 20 at the entrance of the jungle, next to a strange gate, and you enter three by three. You drink an infusion until, not because you want to, you vomit everything you have inside”, he explained in his last public appearance.





The actress joked with the circumstance, adding that it is “a bonding experience”. As he explained to presenter Arsenio Hall during his interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live!Fox repeated this ritual for three nights.

“The journey of each one is very intense, the second night I went to hell for all eternity“, to which he clarifies that eternity is understood as a torture without beginning or end.

Describe this experience as a “death of his ego” and his “own psychological hell”in which, as the actress defines it, she remained locked in her own mind jail. “It goes beyond psychotherapy, because it goes straight to your soul,” as she has described it.