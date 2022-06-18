ISSSTE in Jaral del Progreso suffers from drug shortages

Inhabitants go to the ISSSTE in Jaral del Progreso to see if they are lucky and can stock up on the medicine they occupy

Luis Telles

Jaral of Progress.- Rights holders of the ISSSTE in Jaral del Progreso pointed out that they were just ‘words in the wind’ from the general director, Pedro Zenteno Santaellabecause fifteen days have passed without regularizing the medication issue.

“When he came there was not even paracetamol. I am hypertensive. I need three medications and week after week I arrive, I take my shift and when I arrive with the doctor he tells me that there is none. We do not complain about the doctor. He treats us very well, but without medication. We have to buy at the pharmacy,” said the retired teacher, Malena.

Photo: Luis Telles

Meanwhile, her friend and colleague, Ilda, said that she suffers from diabetes and the medications she uses range from 600 pesos to 700 pesos, such as Diamicron.

“We come every week and it’s the same as every year before. Never enough medicine. Today the doctor told me: he didn’t come and like that all his life. I have to buy it.”

The same thing happens to Don Pepe, who suffers from prostate and, due to the high cost of medicine, asks the doctor for a prescription to go to the ISSSTE in Celaya to have it filled.

Photo: Luis Telles

“It is cheaper for me to go to Celaya than to buy in a pharmacy. But if there is no pharmacy, making the expense is a battle every time I run out of medicine, ”he lamented.

They must get up early to get medicine

They agreed that every Tuesday and Friday they go to the ISSSTE in Jaral del Progreso to see if they are lucky and can stock up on the medicine they use.

“If they don’t give the doctor from the General Directorate, well, he doesn’t have one here. It’s not his fault. It’s the ISSSTE’s fault. The doctor with us is very good, kind, attentive and if he has the medicine he gives it to us. He doesn’t deny it, but if they don’t give him enough, those who arrive early are the ones who catch up”.

Photo: Luis Telles

Luis Francisco Guzmán Reyes, the only doctor in the ISSSTE Family Medical Unit in Jaral del Progreso, explained that they receive medicine every month.

Next week they are due to receive medication and that will be the moment when they will know if they have received enough or not.

He explained that they have a stock of medicines and ISSSTE personnel. During the general director’s visit, they asked for a list of medicines so that Celaya ISSSTE, where they depend, could increase the medicines.

He specified that he delivered a trade of 30 keys where he will increase all the medication he requires. He finally said that there is medication, for example, to treat prostate cases. It costs 1 thousand pesos, so it is not so easy for him to go and ask for more.

