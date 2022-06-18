interview with actor Matt Damon

Since he established himself as a Hollywood star at the end of the 90s thanks to titles with international plots such as Saving Private Ryan Y The talent of Mr. Ripley, Matt Damon (Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1970) has become an involuntary spokesman for the American spirit in the rest of the world. A task that, after starring in transnational fictions such as Syrian, Beyond life or the saga of Bourne in full, the actor, already past the age of 50, returns to the dramatic thriller blood issue. In this case, Damon plays Bill Baker, a tough and laconic oil rig operator who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his daughter, who is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Does Damon feel any kind of responsibility as an emissary from his country abroad? It’s hard to feel that responsibility when I’ve played so many different types of ‘Americans-for-the-world’acknowledges the actor, who is clear that his personal experience is nothing like that of his characters. My character’s trip to Europe in Matter of Blood is fraught with difficulties. Not only because he has to repair the relationship with her daughter, which is very damaged, but also because she has no ability to manage outside of her country. For my part, when I make a trip like this, to Cannes, or to other cities to shoot a film or promote it, I have a logistical structure and a film family that accompanies me and gives me all the support I need. I am aware of my privileged situation.

Asked about his favorite trips, Damon looks into his professional experiences and highlights an ‘extraterrestrial’ trip to Budapest to shoot the science fiction film Mars (R. Scott, 2015) at the famous Korda Studios. They are even bigger than Pinewood in England, where the James Bond movies are shot. I remember the excitement of seeing how they had built great sets of Mars inside a set. I could’nt believe it. Pulling from memory, Damon teleports for a few moments to the filming of old boystelefilm released in 1995 and directed by Tommy Lee Jones. There I met Sam Shepard and I remember that, during a filming break, he told me: I’ve reached an age where I choose my roles by where the movies are shot. I haven’t gotten to that point yet, but I can totally understand.he laughs. Unlike Shepard, Damon notes that he tends to choose his roles. depending on the director of the film. One of the reasons that brought me to Blood Matter was the possibility of working with Tom McCarthy, whose work as a director I greatly admire.says of the person in charge of titles such as The Visitor (2007) or the Oscar-winning spot light (2015).

Brendon ThornGetty Images

IN THE HEART OF DEEP AMERICA

To prepare for his role in blood issueDamon traveled to the heart of Oklahoma in order to meet men who could serve as a reference when building the character of Bill Baker. My everyday life as an actor in Los Angeles and the everyday life of a man like Bill in the town of Stillwater couldn’t be more different. Explain. However, the experience of spending time there, accompanying the oil rig workers, made me aware of the things we share, the actor points out. I remember that, at first, they were a little suspicious of my intentions, but we soon got over that phase and learned to deal humorously about our differences on politics, Damon goes on to recall the numerous occasions in which he has supported the Democratic Party, in particular the presidential work of Barack Obama. The truth is that, having a good time with them, I felt a great indignation towards politicians who try to take advantage of the discord among American citizens, politicians who seek to separate us instead of uniting us.

Damon takes the need to understand his characters very seriously. When I wear overalls, there is no point in trying to impose my worldview or judge my characters.. The days he spent in the city of Stillwater, says the actor, made him see deep America with different eyes: I came to realize the pleasure of having a good barbecue in Oklahoma, pulling out some guitars and singing religious songs, and then getting some shotguns to play clay pigeon shooting..

Focus Features

THE MAGIC OF THE MOVIE ROOM

Situated in the Hollywood pantheon for years, Damon has emerged as an authoritative voice in weighing the impact the pandemic may have on the future of the film industry. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty about what the public is going to do once the pandemic is over.the actor points out. My hope is that people will be encouraged to return to theaters, and my intuition tells me that it will. Presenting A Matter of Blood here in Cannes, in a room like the Grand Théâtre Lumière, in which there were more than a thousand people, was an incredible experience. Damon takes the opportunity to claim that cinema is the most powerful medium we have at our disposal to understand each other and raise our collective consciousness of what it means to share this planet we live on. The actor recalls a trip to Australia where he was taken to see some old indigenous prints. When I saw those cave paintings from 20,000 years ago, I understood the primitive root of our need to tell stories. Films are the last link in this chain of communication, of mutual understanding, of creating bonds of empathy.

HOLLYWOOD AT THE CROSSROADS

Damon does not hide when it comes to reflecting on the keys and consequences that the current revolution can have in the ways of making, distributing and watching cinema. The disappearance of the DVD format as the main route for home consumption changed the movie business forever. Revenues that used to come from DVDs now come from the international box office of movies, says the actor. In this sense, the priority today in Hollywood seems to be to make films that can be understood by people from all over the world. And, according to the industry, the best way to reach that audience is by reducing the linguistic and cultural load of the arguments. This is one of the reasons superhero stories are so important to Hollywood. They are films that everyone can understand; you could turn off the sound and still anyone could understand a superhero movie. This comment, coming from the winner of the Oscar for the Screenplay of The unstoppable Will Hunting, arrives loaded with concern; however, the actor expresses himself from a certain distance, with objectivity, and when the journalist from FOTOGRAMAS reminds him of his announced appearance in Thor: Love and Thunderin the shoes of an actor who plays Loki, Damon smiles effusively and points: Yes, it’s a cameo like the one in Thor: Ragnarok. You will see me there… yes Taika (Waititi, director of the film) he doesn’t decide to remove me from the montage at the last minute, laugh. Another of the crossroads in which Hollywood is today is the need to incorporate greater racial and cultural diversity into its films. To begin with, Damon points out that the issue transcends the artistic field: In America today, there is a sharp divide on these issues between the left and the right.. But, far from throwing balls out, the actor positions himself openly: Hollywood must and is making very noble efforts to try to repair a situation of injustice. The goal is for our industry to be as similar as possible to our reality, which is very diverse. For my part, I am in favor of any initiative that can help Hollywood cinema better reflect the demographics of our country..

Focus Features

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io