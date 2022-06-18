In interview, Amber Heard insists on accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence

MEXICO CITY (appro). – In the long-promised interview for NBC’s Dateline program, of which there were some installments in the week, actress Amber Heard showed therapy notes that, according to her, prove that she experienced domestic violence by Johnny Depp, but that they were dismissed in the defamation lawsuit.

She assured that she keeps “every word” of her testimony for the defamation trial that she lost before her ex-husband, the actor and singer of the group Hollywood Vampires, Mr. Depp.

She pointed out that Johnny Depp was indeed violent with her, for which she showed her psychological therapy notes that she has been taking for years, which were dismissed as evidence in her recent trial with the actor. However, she did show them off on NBC’s Dateline.

In a new preview of the interview, he revealed that these notes were taken by Heard’s therapists during their sessions, which contain detailed descriptions of the violence he allegedly suffered at the hands of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The protagonist of “Aquaman” confessed that despite everything that has happened, she is still in love with Johnny Depp, and said she regretted her own behavior during the relationship.

“I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to myself. I have a lot of regrets,” she added.

Amber assures that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the capital of the United States, the jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, and $2 million for Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former actor’s partner claimed to have suffered complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview with NBC News.

Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed the actress wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress countersued for 100 million after Depp’s lawyer called his allegations of abuse “hoax”.

Public opinion seemed to side with Depp, with Heard’s lawyers accusing the actor’s legal team of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

Heard called the trial “the most humiliating and horrible thing” she has ever experienced.

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she added, evoking the throngs of Depp supporters she had to wade through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence during their marriage, as her ex-husband’s team argued.

“I never had to instigate it. I responded to it. When violence becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” he said.