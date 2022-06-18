in a wheelchair on Kilimanjaro

22nd May 2017 Martin Klibber was at Manchester Arena with his daughter Eve, 14. It was the gift they had promised each other: to go to the concert together Ariana Grande. At 10.33 pm as they walk to the exit, Martin and Eve find themselves in front of Salman Abedi, the terrorist: the explosion takes them in full, less than five meters away. Martin remembers everything: “Everyone around was dead, just me and Eve alive.” In the hospital, he undergoes 14 operations, comes out with an irreversible spinal injury, he will no longer walk. For Eve the doctors are even more pessimistic: it is difficult that she will be able to see again, talk, walk, they tell him. Five years have passed. Eve sees and talks, and a few weeks ago she too has started to take a few steps alone. Martin instead climbed to the top of the Kilimanjaro.

He arrived there last Monday, in a specially made wheelchair, accompanied by a group of friends, and by the two nurses who followed him after the operation. “When I opened my eyes after the attack, I found myself a mountain to climb in front of me,” he says today. He climbed that mountain: he had to overcome the despair of being still alive, he and not all the others around, the despair for his daughter, for her handicap. When he finished climbing that mountain (to make a comparison with his photos before the accident, today more and more fit, leaner and more muscular), he made up his mind to climb a real one, and not the easiest one: Kilimanjaro and its 5685 meters. He trained, he left on June 8th and made it: on the fifth day, after 45 miles of ascent, at the rate of 12-14 hours of climbing per day, he reached the top. He did it with his arms, with his companions’ arms, with willpower, to demonstrate that “the handicap is in the eyes of those who see you as handicapped, I only understood it when it was my turn”. Arriving at the top, he scattered the ashes of his mother, who died last November. He took it all back, because the adventure was a personal challenge, but also a goal, to raise funds for the Spinal Injury Association. He wants to get to a million pounds. Congratulations also came from his Manchester United.

Sport for Martin is also work: he is a football player agent. It is the Reds forward Marcus Rashford, at the center of a campaign for the free school canteens for families in difficulty, who inspired him: “I want to change the lives of people with disabilities, if in the end I manage to collect a million pounds, it won’t be enough anyway. ‘ Hibbert remained to live in Chorley, Lancashire. At the top of Kilimanjaro he also brought a photo of Eve: «She is my princess. I told her that when she too has finished climbing her mountain, and she starts walking again, she will be an inspiration to the whole world. “

Martin told the BBC that he came down from the mountain feeling “very proud” and “a different person”, but when he reached the summit (the last few meters he managed to push himself) on the other hand, he didn’t know what to feel: “I wanted to to cry and laugh together “. Eventually he danced for joy. The feat is not taken for granted even for climbers: one in three of those who start gives up. Now Martin will continue to work for the Spinal Injury Association: «The thing I fought the most against, at the beginning, wasn’t my physical condition, it wasn’t being able to walk anymore, it was this excruciating question: why did I survive? Why me? Everyone who was close to me died that night, why not me? Then I told myself that I had to overcome, that there was no answer to this because, that I had to make sense of the fact that I had survived, that I had to be useful for something, and here it is this something: changing mentalities about the handicap ».