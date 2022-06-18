“I want him to have cool parents”

Rapper A$AP Rocky became the father of Rihanna’s child on Friday May 13. Later he made a peculiar statements to the magazine dazed about how his paternity is considered and the referents from which he draws it.

The 33-year-old New York singer explained that watching the children’s series teletubbies it made it easy for him to preconceive the idea of ​​being a father along with Barbadian music and business star Rihanna.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, for any reason,” he said. “I love to watch cartoons What teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, I gabba gabba!, Peppa Pig Y Baby Shark“.





“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate, And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a great kid with great parents,” said the musician, who expressed his explicit desire to be able to share these parenting ideals with Rihanna.

The two musical stars are the couple of the moment due to their influence and power in the fashion sector, although the fact that they are always combined is completely fortuitous, the result of their affinity at all levels.